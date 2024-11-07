It’s like they’re saying thanks for all the times you remembered to feed them.

Bandai took a risk in 1996 when they released the Tamagotchi, but they quickly had a hit on their hands. Almost immediately, fans around the world latched onto the digital pets, forming an emotional bond and fond memories as they took care of their Tamagotchi…and now it’s time for Tamagotchi to take care of you.

Sure, this collection of eight Tamagotchi might not be returning the favor directly by feeding you or cleaning your living space like you did for them. What they will do, though, is keep your skin and lips protected against cold or dry weather, because they flip open to reveal…

…a reservoir of moisturizing multi-balm!

Called Tamagotchi Multi Carry Balm, these 4.05-centimeter (1.6-inch)-long cases are the latest in Bandai lifestyle brand Creer Beaute’s Tamagotchi cosmetics line. The eight cases are replicas of select models from the original 1996 Tamagotchi launch lineup, the second generation from 1997, and the 2004 Tamagotchi Plus batch, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month.

The balms feature subtle scents too, with the moisturizer in the above-pictured pink and red Tamagotchi having the fragrance of strawberries, the blue/yellow and white/green smelling like “candy,” and the white/blue and sky blue ones milk-scented.

Priced at 1,100 yen (US$7.35), the Tamagotchi Multi-carry Balms will be available from late November at convenience stores, drugstores, and novelty shops across Japan. In addition, the Matsumoto Kiyoshi and Koko Kara Fine drugstore will each be offering an exclusive model.

▼ Matsumoto Kiyoshi’s (on the left) is strawberry scented, and Koko Kara Fine’s is milk-scented.

With cold dry weather being the norm for most of Japan, these little guys are sure to be getting a lot of love over the next few months, and if you need even more throwbacks to beloved gadgets from the ‘90s, don’t forget that Sega has a plan to bring back pager-style communication for keeping in touch with friends.

