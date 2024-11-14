The journey of kendama, from a childhood toy to an extreme sport, is being celebrated at this small shop in Japan’s north.

Kendama, which started as a humble cup-and-ball game for kids, is now making waves as an international extreme sport, and one tiny shop in Hokkaido has been attracting kendama enthusiasts from around the world.

Originally, kendama was all about a simple challenge: catch the ball on one of the three cups or the spike. These classic tricks, each more difficult than the last, were a fun way for kids to practice their dexterity, hand-eye coordination, and patience.

▼ A four-year-old kendama expert performing moshikame (alternating between big and medium cups) 50 times

Situated in the city of Asahikawa, ROOTS is nestled between an onigiri shop and a clothes shop, but what lies inside is a kendama paradise, garnished with pro wrestling memorabilia and a curated selection of other collectibles.

In the cozy shop, behind a desk, sits its owner, Masateru ‘John’ Akamatsu. Meeting the store owner face-to-face can feel a bit intimidating at first, but John is happy to share his passions with any who walk through the door.

From discussing the pre-’90s pro-wrestling scene, with icons such as Akira Maeda, to personally teaching kendama basics, he’s a friendly guy who loves chatting with visitors.

John doesn’t just limit his activities to his store, though. He runs Asahidama, a kendama club, and regularly collaborates with local authorities for kendama events. He has also appeared on national television during the annual New Year’s Kohaku Uta Gassen TV show. He joined other kendama fans to challenge the Guinness World Record for the longest line of people catching a kendama ball consecutively, totaling 128 participants, previously set the year before at 127.

▼ John (number 60) at the Kohaku Uta Gassen studio

The shop is adorned with signatures from many notable kendama figures, including the winner of the European Kendama Championship 2023, Nobuyoshi Norioka, and freestyle runner-up Soma Fujita. It’s not only Japanese players that have left their mark in this little shop, with players from places like Sweden, Germany, and Canada also stopping by.

Far from its image as a retro Japanese toy for kids, John explains how it has evolved to also be an extreme sport. In this new style of kendama, the focus is no longer landing individual tricks, as it’s instead become a flow-based sport, where players strive to showcase a dance-like fluidity through connecting tricks.

Even the kendama themselves have changed, with new designs featuring larger holes and cups, making them perfect for modern kendama styles. This reimagining of Japanese culture, transformed in innovative ways, fascinates John.

▼ A traditional kendama

▼ A classic kendama alongside a more modern design

▼ ROOTS has quite the variety for sale, both old and new

Extreme sports like BASE jumping or mountain biking might not be everyone’s thing, but if you’re itching to try one from the comfort of your own home, kendama might be the perfect extreme sport for you. Maybe one day you will leave your own name in John’s unique shop. Or perhaps you want a friendly tutor to show you the ropes, just swing on by and John will be more than happy to help.

Location information

ROOTS

Address: Hokkaido, Asahikawa-shi, 3 jodori, 8 chome, 1708 ban 54-27

北海道旭川市3条通8丁目1705番54-27

Open 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Website (social media)

Photos ©SoraNews24

