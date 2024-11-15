From Ashitaka hoods to Tatarigami curse arm coverings, the style of the Hayao Miyazaki anime movie can be with you on your next foray into the wilds.

Last year Japanese outdoor brand Foxfire did a pair of collaborations with My Neighbor Totoro. That’s not the only Hayao Miyazaki anime movie with a strong connection to nature, though, and now Foxfire and Studio Ghibli are teaming up again for a new collection of outdoor apparel centered on the characters and creatures of Princess Mononoke.

For this tie-up, Foxfire has created a new pattern it calls Fisheye Mononoke Camo, which appears on several of the items, as does a patch styled after San’s iconic mask.

▼ The Fisheye Mononoke Camo pattern includes illustrations of the Great Forest Spirit, Yakul, Moro, and Nago.

Starting off with a subtle that’s subtle, yet instantly recognizable to fans, the Ashitaka Jacket’s hood is styled after the one worn by Princess Mononoke’s male lead on his journeys across medieval Japan’s heavily forested countryside.

Other neat touches include the features of San’s mask etched into the buttons and a zipper pull with the Princess Mononoke and Foxfire logos.

Other outerwear options come in the form of the long-necked Nightwalker Down Jacket and fluffy Moro Fleece Jacket.

To keep your head warm while you’re out exploring, there’s the San Cap with foldable side flaps, or, if you’re looking for something less bulky, the Nightwalker Beanie.

The Nightwalker’s daytime form is represented in both a Great Forest Spirit fishing/tool vest and a long-sleeved pullover, the latter depicting the deity’s life cycle-triggering footstep.

Rounding out the collection are Tatarigami Arm Coverings, recreating the enraged tendrils that Ashitaka becomes cursed by…

…Great Forest Sprit shoulder and tote bags…

…and San and Ashitaka mugs.

Foxfire is a premium outdoor brand, and the collection’s items reflect that. The Ashitaka jacket is 46,200 yen (US$308), the Moro Jacket 41,800, and the Nightwalker Down Jacket, the most expensive item in the collection, is 74,800. The shoulder and tote bags are 14,080 and 10,120 yen, respectively, while the San Cap is 10,780 and the Nightwalker Beanie 6,600. The Great Forest Spirit vest comes in at 28,600 and its pullover at 13,200, and the Tatarigami Arm Covers at 7,040, while the mugs, the least expensive items, are 4,620 yen each.

The lineup is on sale as of November 15, with the exception of the Nightwalker Down Jacket, which goes on sale December 20, and can be ordered through the Foxfire website here.

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Foxfire (1, 2, 3, 4, 5)

