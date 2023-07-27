New collaboration is a celebration of craftsmanship in the fields of anime and fashion.

Studio Ghibli and Levi’s aren’t two brands you would normally associate together, but now they’re joining forces to bring us a brand new collection of goods in honour of Ghibli’s 1997 film, Princess Mononoke.

According to Levi Strauss Japan, both Studio Ghibli and Levi’s have become cultural icons through their commitment to detail and passion for craftsmanship, making this an ideal partnership. By combining iconic Levi’s styles with the beautiful aesthetics of the film, the Levi’s x Princess Mononoke collection is like wearable art, with a sense of poetry woven into every item.

The beauty of the ecosystem and the essence of the forest that features in the world of Princess Mononoke is at the heart of every piece, with landscapes and characters playing a starring role.

▼ The promotional video for the new collection.

The collection contains a wide range of items, covering jeans, jackets, tees and bags, so let’s take a closer look at some of them below!

▼ San & Wolf Trucker Jacket (34,100 yen [US$243.71])

▼ Ashitaka 501 ’93 Jeans (23,100 yen)

Both the jacket and jeans would make an eye-catching combo, with the forest setting forming a fog-filled background to some of the film’s most exciting action scenes, starring protagonists San on the jacket and Prince Ashitaka on the jeans. There’s also a yet-to-be-revealed San & Moro 501 Shorts in the lineup, so we can rock the double-denim look with some of our favourite characters.

▼ Nightwalker Denim Kimono Jacket (24,200 yen)

▼ Kodama Denim Overalls (26,400 yen)

The two items above pay homage to some of the film’s most mysterious inhabitants — the Night Walker and the kodama tree spirits. The kimono jacket, with a huge print of San’s mask on the back, is sure to be one of the most sought-after items in the collection, as it’s not every day you get to see a kimono jacket made by Levi’s, let alone one dedicated to such an iconic anime film.

▼ X Ghibli Wide Tee — Wolf Princess Black (12,100 yen)

▼ X Ghibli Wide Tee — San’s Mask Indigo (12,100 yen)

Rounding off the collection are a range of T-shirts and bags. Fans of San and Ashitaka will want to opt for the tote below, which has an image of each character on either side, while those on a budget will be pleased to know there are small coin bags available, with one featuring the face of a kodama, and one in the shape of San’s mask.

▼ San & Ashitaka Tote (20,900 yen)

▼ San’s Face Coin Bag (8,800 yen)

Karyn Hillman, chief product officer of Levi Strauss & Company, has spoken about the new collection, saying:

“Even now, more than 25 years after its release, Princess Mononoke still resonates deeply in the hearts of people around the world as an iconic animated movie. We were incredibly pleased to be able to collaborate with Studio Ghibli, pay tribute to this fascinating and artistic masterpiece, and create such a beautiful collection.”

With only a portion of the collection revealed today, the rest is being kept under wraps until 10 August, when the entire range will become available at the Levi’s Harajuku Flagship Store and the Levi’s Japan official online store.

While the Japanese press release doesn’t mention anything about a worldwide release, news of the collection was shared on Levi’s overseas social media platforms, suggesting customers abroad will be able to purchase these items as well.

If you’ve got your eye on something you can’t bear to miss out on, you might want to register to become a Levi’s Red Tab member, as those members will be able to access a special pre-sale on 8 August.

If it’s anything like Ghibli’s previous collections with Porter and Loewe, these limited-edition items will become sell-out hits in no time, so be sure to get in fast so you don’t miss out!

Source, images: PR Times

