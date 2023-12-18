Snuggle up in magical moments from the anime film.

Earlier this year, Studio Ghibli announced it would be collaborating with Japanese outdoor brand Foxfire for a new line of apparel featuring a green-and-pink “Fish-eye Totoro Camo”, as seen in the image above.

As it turns out, this was only the first collection in an ongoing partnership, because now a second range of goods has been unveiled, featuring hoodies, jumpers, scarves and blouson jackets. Unlike the first drop, there’s barely any camo to be seen, with the focus on warm and snuggly materials for the winter season.

▼ The first item in the collection is the My Neighbour Totoro Fleece Blouson (19,800 yen [US$139.31]).

This cosy jacket is sold in two colourways — Off-White (above), which is available in a women’s medium and large, and Cappuccino (below), which is available in a men’s medium and large.

Made from warm boa fleece, the sleeves are lined for ease of use when slipping the jacket on and off, while anti-static sewing tape helps to prevent static electricity, one of the pitfalls of wearing fleece.

▼ Design details include Foxfire zip pulls decorated with a cute Totoro…

▼ …and the collaborative logo patch sewn into the chest pocket.

There’s no high neck to the jackets, which means you might want to bundle up with a matching My Neighbour Totoro Fleece Scarf (5,280 yen) to keep warm.

▼ Totoro sits comfortably on one corduroy end of the scarf.

▼ If hoodies are more your style, you can opt for the My Neighbour Totoro Air Layer Parka (22,000 yen).

▼ On the front we have a hint of the Totoro camo in the Firefox logo…

▼…and on the back there’s an adorable image of Totoro blowing the ocarina, replicating the night scene from the film.

The final item in the winter range is the My Neighbour Totoro Air Layer Crew (16,500 yen).

Like the hoodie, this jumper is made from a rayon and polyester blend, but this one has the camo Foxfire on the front, along with the “Flying Totoro” on a spinning top, as it appears during the night scene from the film.

The collection is on sale now at Foxfire stores and online, where you can also pick up items from the first tie-up collaboration.

Source: Press release

Featured image: Foxfire

Insert images: Press release

