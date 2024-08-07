My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Howl’s Moving Castle characters will support your back and fulfill your desire to be surrounded by Ghibli art.

We recently took a look at an intricately detailed scale model of sisters Mei and Satsuki’s countryside house from My Neighbor Totoro. However, in your own real-world, non-anime home you might be a Ghibli fan who, unfortunately, doesn’t have the space, or budget, for purely decorative items.

Luckily, there’s a way to add Ghibli style and practicality to your living space in equal measure, thank to a new batch of cute cushions inspired by the art of Totoro, starting with a soft, supportive version of Mei and Satsuki’s house.

In order to function as a proper throw pillow or back rest, the Kusakabe’s family’s cushion house is a simplified, flatter version of the in-anime version, but it’s still got the instantly recognizable color scheme, wooden exterior with overhead beams, and a number of Soot Sprites/Makkurokurosuke and Totoros hanging around.

30 centimeters (11.8) in length, the cushion is officially called the Totoro House Cushion by Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku, who boasts that it’s made using Gobelin stitching (meaning that it’s stitched in the style popularized by Parisian tapestry maker Gobelins Manufactory, not that it was sewn by goblins).

Speaking of Makkurokurosuke, the Soot Sprite itself is the muse for Dongri Kyowakoku’s other new cushion.

This cushion is slightly more compact, with listed dimensions of 21 x 26 centimeters in height and width.

Oh, and if you’re having a hard tine visualizing how big it is just from the numerical data, there’s this photo with a pair of human hands for reference…

…which is also a reminder that, while not brand-new like the Soot Sprite cushion, Donguri Kyowakoku also has cushions for the small Totoro, the Catbus, Spirited Away’s No Face, Howl’s Moving Castle’s Calcifer, and Kiki’s Delivery Service’s Jiji!

Collectively, these six are called the “die-cut cushion” series, and their covers can be removed for cleaning simply be opening up their zippers.

▼ Alternatively, this means you could also replace the stuffing if you end up using it so long the original padding starts to lose its fluffiness.

The Totoro House cushion is priced at 4,180 yen (US$28), while the die-cut cushions are 3,850 yen each, and they’re all available through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store (Totoro house here, die-cut cushions here).

Oh, and we’re aware that, by nature of being soft complete recreations of the characters, someone could make the argument that the Totoro and Soot Sprite cushions are, in fact, plushies. But Donguri Kyowakoku says they’re cushions, which is all the proof we need that these are perfectly practical, suitable sensible purchases.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3)

