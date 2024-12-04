There may not be a Year of the Bear, but Eto Pooh is an annual tradition for Disney fans in Japan.

Despite his laidback personality, Winnie the Pooh manages to end up in some pretty difficult predicaments, like the time he angered an entire swarm of bees, or when he went over to a friend’s house to hang out, then managed to get stuck in the exit when he tried to leave.

So looking at these photos, you might at first think that this is a gritty progression of Pooh’s troubles, with him now being devoured by a giant serpent. Really, though, there’s no cause for alarm, and this situation is actually a cause for celebration.

As part of Japan’s hybrid-style New Year’s traditions, New Year’s Day is celebrated on January 1, but the Chinese Zodiac custom is also observed, starting earlier than in cultures that go by the lunar calendar reckoning. That means that, in Japan, January 1, 2025 will be the first day of the Year of the Snake, which means it’s time for a new version of the Eto Pooh plushie (eto being Japan’s term for the animals of the Chinese Zodiac).

As with last year’s Year of the Dragon Pooh, The Year of the Snake Pooh is available in Japan’s customary auspicious colors of white and red (well, pastel red/pink, anyway). With white snakes being considered harbingers of prosperity in Japanese folklore, the white version should give you a double dose of good luck, and it’s available only at the Disney Store flagship branch in Tokyo’s Shinjuku neighborhood, Tokyo Disney Resort, and the Disney Store Japan online shop.

The Eto Pooh plushies (which are wearing snake costumes, not being eaten by them) come in both a 16-centimeter (6.3-inch) small and 36-centimeter medium size, priced at 2,800 yen (US$18.65) and 4,800 yen, respectively.

There’s also a cuddly super deformed-style Tsum Tsum version, for 1,300 yen…

…and Year of the Snake plushies of Tigger, Piglet, and Eeyore as well, for 2,800 yen.

Pooh Bear and pals aren’t the only ones getting dressed up, either, as the Disney Store also has a number of traditional Japanese New Year’s decorations (kagami mochi rice cakes, shimekazari wreaths, daruma wishing dolls, and decorative fans) styled after Mickey and Minnie Mouse…

…and Big Hero 6’s Baymax too, so you can celebrate the San Fransokyo way.

The Eto Pooh 2025 plushies are already on sale online and at the Disney Store Flagship Tokyo and Tokyo Disney Resort, and all of the items will be available through the online store and at physical branches across Japan starting December 6.

