Be charmed by the power of the snake…and some new fukubukuro lucky bags.

Many global chains with a presence in Japan like to cater to local tastes with special limited-edition releases, and Krispy Kreme is one of those chains, with new exclusives being added to the menu throughout the year. Now it’s time for us to be spoilt with another new release, and this time it’s in honour of the upcoming zodiac year.

With 2025 being the Year of the Snake, the new doughnut at the centre of the new release is the “Milk Cream Snake“. This isn’t just any old snake, though, as the doughnut is coated in a milky white chocolate to represent a white snake, which has long been said to be a messenger of the gods and a symbol of increased financial luck in Japan.

The green swirls creating the outlines of the snake are matcha-flavoured, while crunchy white chocolate flakes help to create a textured surface resembling scales. Inside is a milk cream that displays a gentle sweetness, while bitter chocolate and a strawberry nappage (jam glaze) are used to depict its eyes and tongue, giving it a cute appearance.

Joining the snake is the “Lucky Strawberry Ring“, a doughnut that exudes good luck with its display of white and red, auspicious colours commonly used in Japan to celebrate New Year. Wrapped in a slightly sweet and sour strawberry chocolate and topped with strawberry sugar and freeze-dried strawberries, this is a fruity treat that’ll have you hooked from the very first bite.

And because it’s the winter season, the Chocolate Snowman will be returning, as it does every year, to help round out the new doughnuts.

While the three doughnuts above can be purchased separately, priced at 363 yen (US$2.35), 319 yen and 341 yen respectively, the chain is also including them in three mixed sets.

▼ The “Get Lucky! Zodiac Dozen” (2,970 yen)…

▼ …the “Get Lucky! Zodiac Dozen Half” (1,606 yen)…

▼ …and the “Get Lucky! Zodiac Box” (990 yen).

The individual doughnuts and sets will be available from 26 December to 14 January, but the chain notes that sales of the single doughnuts will not be available from 1-5 January, and the Snowman won’t be available for individual purchase on these dates and from 21-25 December.

That means we’ll have no choice but to purchase the sets around the key dates of Christmas and New Year, but with doughnuts this good looking, we won’t begrudge them.

The chain has also revealed what it has in store for us in terms of fukubukuro lucky bags, which are commonly purchased around New Year in Japan. There will be three to choose from, with over-the-counter sales starting from 1 January, and a lottery application system for app members being available from 22-26 November, with winners announced on 5 December.

▼ The Origure (abbreviation of “Original Glazed”) Lucky Bag (4,000 yen)

▼ The Zodiac Regular Lucky Bag (5,000 yen)

▼ The Zodiac Premium Lucky Bag (7,000 yen)

While the amount of doughnuts and goods in each bag varies according to price, all fukubukuro come with a canvas tote bag and at least one “Doughnuts Passport” which can be exchanged for 12 doughnuts of your choice.

That makes them a good deal for doughnut lovers, and an excellent way to kick off a new year, so we now have our fingers crossed that other chains will follow suit with more zodiac treats for us too.

Source, images: PR Times

