Japanese convenience stores are a dime a dozen in Japan, unless you’re talking about Hokkaido-based chain Seicomart, which only has a few locations on the mainland, limited to Ibaraki and Saitama prefectures.

Founded in Hokkaido’s capital city of Sapporo in 1971, Seicomart is known for selling products that fly the flag for the prefecture. Recently, though, our reporter Masanuki Sunakoma had heard whispers about a so-called “legendary product” available exclusively at the chain, so he made the trek to Ibaraki to see if he could get his hands on the elusive item.

The product was released in limited quantities in July and sold out in an instant so he didn’t like his chances of finding it, but to his surprise, the store he visited actually had some in stock, so he immediately purchased one and snapped a photo outside the store in triumph.

That’s right — the item fans have been going crazy for is an original T-shirt, priced at 2,178 yen (US$14.53).

According to the chain, there are two designs available, one with a Seicomart logo and another bearing the words “Hot Chef”, which is the name of their hot food range. The shirt comes in four sizes — small, medium, large and extra large — and Masanuki picked up a large as the store he visited only had the two largest sizes in stock.

▼ Time for the grand reveal…

▼ Seicomart!

The shirt is made from a high-quality material and it looked much better than he’d imagined. Even staff at the store don’t have uniforms that glorify the chain as much as this T-shirt, and when Masanuki tried it on, he felt as if he was up in the snowy climes of Hokkaido, not just because of the Seicomart logo, but because his bare arms in the winter chill were freezing.

With the cold chill of Hokkaido pumping through his veins, Masanuki felt invincible, and his only regret was that he didn’t buy more of the shirts while he was up in Ibaraki.

So if you happen to be in Hokkaido, Saitama or Ibaraki, keep an eye out for the shirts at Seicomart. It’s a great way to show your love for the chain, and they make an excellent souvenir for fans of the convenience store.

Photos © SoraNews24

