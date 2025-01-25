Celebrate cherry blossom season with Disney’s cutest spring collection yet.

With spring getting ever closer, Disney have released their latest line of merchandise in Japan with a cherry blossom-themed collection that is just too adorable to resist. While Disney is no stranger to spring-themed merch, this year’s lineup includes brand-new artwork of Winnie the Pooh and Baymax enjoying the cherry blossom season. Winnie the Pooh is pictured holding a bouquet of cherry blossoms under trees in full bloom, whereas Baymax is seen enjoying a relaxing moment with a stick of three colored dumplings, a traditional Japanese flower-viewing treat.

The Winnie the Pooh collection features purple and pink tones, inspired by the cherry blossoms, and is designed to be perfect for spring outings, having a picnic sheet and shopping bag among the many items.

▼ Shopping bag ‘950 yen [US$6.10])

▼ Picnic sheet (1,800 yen)

▼ Face towel (1,800 yen)

The Baymax design uses an elegant Japanese aesthetic in white and pink tones. With a focus on dishware, from rice bowls and chopsticks to cups and saucers, these items are sure to spruce up your dinner table with some springtime flair.

▼ Rice bowl (2,000 yen)

▼ Cup and saucer set (3,300 yen)

▼ Cooler bag (2,500 yen)

It doesn’t stop there, however, with a team of plush toys that are poised to steal your heart with their undeniable cuteness. Pooh is joined by his Disney friends to form a group perfect for cuddling, with their fluffy textures and cherry blossom details.

▼ Winnie the Pooh (3,800 yen)

▼ Piglet (3,600 yen)

▼ Stitch (3,800 yen)

▼ Marie (3,800 yen)

Not only that, Baymax is also making an appearance, complete with his set of dumplings, costing 4,400 yen.

▼ Far from being life-size, at only 36 centimeters (about 14 inches) he is still irresistibly lovable.

If you were to associate “spring” with any Disney character, who would it be? Bambi? One of the princesses?

The answer, of course, nearly goes without saying. It is clearly the Little Green Men. Rocking some very fetching cherry blossom-themed clothing, these little green guys look extra adorable, each being 1,900 yen.

▼ Haori hakama, a traditional Japanese formal outfit typically worn by men, consisting of a haori (a short jacket) and a hakama (a pleated, skirt-like garment)

▼ Women’s kimono and hairstyling

▼ Taiyaki, a popular sweet-filled Japanese pastry, most commonly filled with red bean paste

If you’re feeling lucky, there’s also the secret keychain gacha to try your hand at for 900 yen a piece. Which of the eight charming designs will you get?

The spring collection will be available online and at Disney Store locations in Japan from Friday, January 24. Be sure to pop in for a look to explore the rest of the goods on offer and get ready to celebrate this year’s cherry blossom season in Disney style. Or did you want something with a more traditional twist? If so, Disney has you covered with its lineup of kabuki merchandise.

