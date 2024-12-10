Visitors to Osaka over the winter should book this special service to experience the warmth and coziness of the Japanese kotatsu with stunning views.

Last year, 13,000 people experienced the simultaneous thrill and comfort of the Kotatsu in the Sky ride. This special wintertime service has now returned from last year at the Osaka Ferris Wheel, which is the tallest of its kind in Japan at 123 meters (403.5 feet) tall, through the end of February 2025.

▼ The Osaka Wheel in Suita, Osaka Prefecture (just to the north of the city of Osaka)

For the duration of the event, a number of the wheel’s 72 gondolas are outfitted with a kotatsu heated table, from which ridegoers can relax in the cozy warmth while admiring views of the surrounding city either during the day or at night. Each gondola can fit up to six people.

▼ Kotatsu in the Sky day vibes

▼ Kotatsu in the Sky night vibes

Uniquely, the interiors of these specially outfitted carriages were designed to evoke a Showa-retro feel, a nostalgic recreation of the colors, aesthetics, and patterns of Japan’s Showa era (1926-1989). The wall decorations, including artificial shoji paper door frames and advertisements, also fit this theme.

▼ Fake Showa-era family not included with your ride

The only thing better than getting to sit under a warm kotatsu while enjoying a Ferris wheel ride is getting to enjoy said ride with warm refreshments. Thankfully, the people in charge of Kotatsu in the Sky are well aware of this, and they’ve accordingly designed two plans that come with either a piping hot can of oden (one per person) from maker Kotengu or a can of oden AND a bottle of Kuromatsu Kenbishi hot sake (180 milliliters/6.1 ounces per person) from Kobe brewer Kenbishi Shuzo, in operation since 1505. Anyone who orders the hot sake will also receive a sake cup present courtesy of the same company.

▼ Those who aren’t feeling the sake anymore on the day of their ride can also swap out the alcohol for a soft drink on site.

Both plans are slightly more expensive than they were last year and come with the choice of either a one-rotation ride (18 minutes total) or a two-rotation ride (36 minutes total) on the Osaka Wheel. Prices per person for a one-rotation ride are 1,600 yen/US$10.66 (with oden only) or 2,100 yen (with oden and sake). Prices per person for a two-rotation ride are 2,300 yen (with oden only) or 2,600 yen (with oden and sake).

Kotatsu in the Sky is available between December 2, 2024 and February 28, 2025. Reservations can be made here on the Osaka Wheel’s official website. If however, you don’t feel like venturing outside at all during the cold months, another way to stay warm and cozy from the comfort of your home is with one of these new gaming wearable blankets. A can of oden or a bottle of sake would certainly fit nicely in the front snack pouch.

