The season for steaming hot food and drinks is well and truly upon us, and there’s no better way to keep things warm than with a Studio Ghibli coaster.

These adorable coasters are made from wool, giving them a soft and cuddly appearance, and with each one being handmade, they all have individual characteristics that make them seem like they’re living and breathing, right under our noses.

▼ The handmade touch means no two coasters are identical.

There are a total of five characters to choose from, starting with Totoro, whose belly is just begging to be warmed up with a hot beverage.

▼ Ah, now that’s better…

Joining Totoro, or “Large Totoro” as he’s often referred to in Japan, is the blue Totoro, known as the “Medium Totoro”, even though there’s no difference in their sizes in this collection.

They may not differ in size, but they do in shape, especially around the ears, giving them a distinct look.

One thing that ties them together here is the pom-pom embellishment, which is also seen on the Jiji coaster.

While the Totoro pom-poms look like short little tails, the red woolen ball here is reminiscent of the ribbon worn by Jiji when he masqueraded as a stuffed toy.

The pom-poms are an attractive feature that makes each coaster easy to pick up and move around.

The remaining two characters may not have pom-poms but they serve up a whole lot of cuteness, with the black Soot Sprite being instantly recognisable.

Placing a mug on this coaster will be extremely satisfying, as you’ll feel like you’ve just caught a Soot Sprite, in the same way character Mei attempts to catch one of the elusive sprites between her hands.

Rounding out the collection is Calcifer, the fire demon from Howl’s Moving Castle, who’ll make anyone feel warm just by looking at it.

It’s not just hot mugs getting the Ghibli treatment this winter, as there are a trio of handmade wool pot mats that’ll keep your food warm too.

▼ The three characters available in this series are Totoro…

▼ …Jiji…

▼…and Calcifer.

The coasters measure 120 by 125 millimetres (4.7 by 4.9 inches) while the pot mats measure 220 by 180 millimetres.

It’s a very cute collection that’ll bring warmth to your kitchen and your heart during the colder months, and it’s available to purchase at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, where you can also pick up a Ghibli heroine sweater to keep your spirits up all winter long.

