Exclusive Studio Ghibli blend, crafted with the help of a Kyoto coffee specialist.

One of the highlights of a visit to the Ghibli Museum in Mitaka, Tokyo, is the chance to sip and sup on exclusive offerings at the Straw Hat Cafe.

The light-filled eatery, with seating indoors and out on the wooden deck, attracts a lot of attention from visitors who form long queues outside, making it extremely difficult to get in.

Now there’s a way to get a taste of the cafe without even having to visit the museum, as the online store has just added Straw Hat coffee to its lineup.

▼ The coffee comes packaged in a resealable pouch with a “麦わらぼうし” (“Mugiwaraboshi” or “Straw Hat“), sticker on it.

This is an original blend created by the Ghibli Museum in collaboration with Tamaya Coffee, a long-established coffee shop in Kyoto, with the roasting temperature and blending ratios decided upon by scratch.

▼ The roasting process at Tamaya Coffee.

▼ Roasted using a French roast (dark roast) that brings out the richness of beans from Guatemala.

The carefully considered roasting process creates the perfect balance between richness and bitterness, making it a good pairing for sweets like the museum’s exclusive cookies.

▼ The coffee is sold as beans, in 200-gram (7-ounce) packs for 1,500 yen (US$10).

Whether you’re purchasing for yourself or a friend, the Ghibli Museum coffee blend is a great way to welcome the Straw Hat cafe into your home, and as the coffee is served in the cafe itself, you know you’re getting a quality product.

The only downfall is its popularity, as it’s already sold out once online so stocks are very limited. It’s currently available to purchase now, but if you do miss out, don’t despair — simply register your details at the site and you’ll be informed when there’s a restock.

