New product will make you feel like you’ve ripped the clock right out of the wall.

If you’ve ever visited the Ghibli Museum in Tokyo, you’ll know just how charming it is, with enchanting details waiting to be discovered throughout the complex. One of the most iconic details is the large clock near the ceiling, which can be seen from the central hall.

▼ The clock has been ticking away since the museum opened 25 years ago.

Whether viewed from the ground floor or one of the upper platforms, the clock creates a charming scene, with the numbers made from colourful mosaic tiles embedded in the earthen wall.

▼ The numbers were created by plasterer Kazuhiro Yokoyama.

The whimsical shape of the tiles adds a lively, animated charm to the clock, and now you can bring that whimsy home with you in miniature form, thanks to the release of the Ghibli Museum Mosaic Tile Clock.

The attention to detail is incredibly impressive, with the tiles and hands of the clock beautifully replicated to resemble the real thing as closely as possible.

▼ The earthen wall is charmingly replicated as well.

The battery-operated clock comes with two wooden rods and a rope attachment, so you can either display it on a table or side board…

▼ …or hang it on the wall.

The attention to detail extends to the sides of the clock, where you’ll find fossilized elements to conjure up a sense of the history embedded in earthenware walls.

The clock is made with polyester resin, cotton, iron, wood, and brass and weighs 798 grams ( 28 ounces). Measuring 18 centimetres by 19 centimetres (7 by 7.5 inches), it’s a near-perfect square with organic edges that makes it look like it’s been ripped out of the museum wall.

Born from the design concept of ​​”transforming your memories of the Ghibli Museum into something you can take home with you”, this mosaic tile clock fits the brief beautifully and it can be purchased at the Mamma Aiutto store inside the museum and online for 13,750 yen (US$91.68).

Source: Ghibli Museum

Featured image: Ghibli Museum

Insert images: Ghibli Museum (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!