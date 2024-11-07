Venture into Shinbashi, where an old-school cafe awaits to captivate your taste buds and provide an unforgettable culinary experience.

After a day of exploring Tokyo’s iconic sights, why not dive into the vibrant world of Shinbashi and get a taste of a different side of the city? It’s the perfect place to step off the tourist trails and experience what many consider to be the ‘real Tokyo’. Brimming with colorful cafes and bustling izakayas, it’s the go-to spot for many locals looking to unwind with some delicious food.

▼ Hidden away in the basement of the New Shinbashi Building is a cozy-looking café called Kissa Fuji.

It’s one of Japan’s many junkissas, Showa-style coffee shops that overflow with retro vibes, and has been charming visitors since 1971. When our Japanese-language reporter Masanuki Sunakoma approached the display case outside the entrance, his eyes were instantly captivated by the Fujinomiya yakisoba. His original plan of having a quick rest with a cup of coffee was quickly forgotten and he strode in ready to try this specialty from Fujinomiya, a city at the base of Mount Fuji.

As he stepped inside, he was met with a massive panel of Mount Fuji, making him feel as if he was whisked away to a completely different world. The refreshing, serene atmosphere was a stark contrast to the liveliness outside.

Eager to try this dish rarely found in Tokyo, he settled down and ordered the yakisoba (900 yen [US$5.91]). As he continued to admire the panel, he felt the urge to try the Blue Hawaii cream soda (800 yen) because its colors matched the legendary mountain. It also boosted his sense of nostalgia, since cream sodas are often staples on junkissa menus.

▼ Also in lemon, melon and strawberry flavors

The first to arrive was the cream soda, complete with electric blue soda, a generous scoop of ice cream and a cherry on top. He took a sip and was instantly transported back in time by the sweet, fruity flavor of Blue Hawaii. The custom glass and coaster were a nice touch and, along with its nostalgic taste, felt perfectly suited to the store’s atmosphere.

Next was what he had been highly anticipating—the Fujinomiya yakisoba. With the yakisoba and cream soda, Masanuki was now in a summer festival mood, since both make frequent appearances at festival food stalls.

While the combination wasn’t exactly traditional, it was certainly delicious. Fujinomiya yakisoba is known for its firm noodles, bits of pork fat, and powdered sardine flakes.

Masanuki really enjoyed the comforting, home-cooked taste. Once he finished, he discovered that the store’s pancakes were a favorite among customers, so he couldn’t resist adding them to his list for his next visit.

With a delicious meal and a nostalgic drink under his belt, Masanuki left Kissa Fuji feeling refreshed and ready to take on the rest of his day. Whether you want to discover other hidden gems like Kissa Fuji, try a coffee-flavored ice cream, or relish the delights offered at the sister shop of Tokyo’s secret sushi restaurant, Miko Sushi, Shinbashi has it all and more.

Store information

Kissa Fuji / 喫茶フジ

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Shinbashi 2-16-1 New Shinbashi Building B1F

東京都港区新橋2-16-1 ニュー新橋ビルB1F

Open: 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.(Monday-Friday) / 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (Saturday)

Closed: Sundays, holidays and every fourth Monday

Website (Instagram)

Photos ©SoraNews24

