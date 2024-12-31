With guardians like these, nobody will dare touch your money!



Ever since its release in 2001, Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away has continued to captivate audiences with its enchanting world of magical characters. While a lot of the action is centred around the main protagonists, the supporting cast steals the show with their appearances, and one that stays in everyone’s mind is the kashira (literally “head”).

Appearing in the office of bathhouse owner Yubaba, the film features not one but three kashira, who roll and jump around the room as they keep a watchful eye on the goings-on, acting as Yubaba’s protectors. With their green skin, huge eyes, and fierce yet quiet demeanour, the kashira do a good job of guarding their surroundings, and now they’re ready to protect your money too, as a piggy bank designed by Studio Ghibli.

▼ Buy one or purchase three, to recreate the office scene from the movie.

Standing at 135 millimetres (5.3 inches) in height, the piggy bank does a brilliant job capturing the look of the character.

Its generous size can hold approximately 600 100-yen coins, or 420 500-yen coins, helping you to save up to 210,000 yen (US$1,333.16).

Purchase three and you’ll not only have an amazing display but the chance to save close to $4,000.

Each head comes with a tag shaped like the Aburaya bathhouse lantern from Spirited Away, complete with the kanji “油” (“Abura” or “Oil”) from which the bathhouse takes its name.

▼ The blurb in Japanese beneath this photo lets customers know that the tag is attached to a small hole in the back of the piggy bank, which is designed to be there.

The heads are cleverly designed so when you remove the rubber cap from the bottom they stack stably on top of each other.

Each head is priced at 3,300 yen each so a stack of three will set you back 9,900 yen, and they can be purchased now at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online while stocks last.

Like acorns collected at the store’s unique Acorn Bank, the heads are a great way to keep us motivated while putting a smile on our faces at the same time!

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!