A scat twist on a Japanese festival.

Back in 2019, a museum dedicated to poop popped up in Yokohama, and it became such a hit with the public that it set up home permanently in Tokyo’s Diver City shopping complex at Odaiba.

With its weird and whacky displays dedicated to excrement, the Unko Museum (literally “Poo Museum”) has been on the itinerary for a lot of visitors to Tokyo, but now there’s one more reason to visit — the Unko Summer Festival!

Known as “Unko no Natsu Matsuri” (“うんこの夏祭り”) in Japanese, this festival is a celebration of “summery” poop that’s “full of freedom”. At the centre of the celebrations is the Unko Volcano, which is where you can experience a Summer Poop Explosion during the festival.

The volcano explodes with “fresh pink poop” after coaxing from onlookers, who are guided into shouts of “Unko” and “Wasshoi” (a common Japanese festival call) from staff. The explosion is made to feel more real than ever before, with projection mapping and a wind machine to blow your hair back during the event.

Other special exclusives at the festival include the chance to hug a “Poop Dinosaur“, which is usually off-limits to visitors.

▼ The Poop Dinosaur lets out a roar when it’s happy.

Anyone who follows the museum on social media and posts a photo of the festival on their accounts with the hashtag #うんこミュージアム (“Unko Museum”) will receive a Summer Unko Fan, so you can “fan away the heat with poop“.

Plus, there’s a whole swag of summer poop goods awaiting you at the museum store.

Stocks are limited so you won’t want to delay your visit to this festival of poo, which is one of the coolest places to hang this summer.

We haven’t been this excited about poop since the poop cherry blossoms bloomed at the museum in spring. The Unko Summer Festival will be held from 10 July to 8 September.

Museum information

Unko Museum Tokyo / うんこミュージアム Tokyo

Address: Tokyo-to, Koto-ku, Aomi 1-1-10, Diver City Tokyo Plaza 2F

東京都江東区青海1-1-10 ダイバーシティ東京 プラザ 2階

Open 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (last entry 7:00 p.m.) weekdays; 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. (last entry 8:00 p.m.) weekends

Business hours will change from 16 March to the following:

10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (last entry 7:00 p.m.) weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. (last entry 8:00 p.m.) weekends

Business hours are subject to change without notice, for the latest information please check Twitter

Website

