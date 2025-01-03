We find out if some lottery winners get a better deal than others.

You know it’s going to be a good year when you get your hands on a Starbucks fukubukuro lucky bag, because no matter how much you love the chain, only lucky winners of a year-end lottery are able to purchase them.

Our reporter Seiji Nakazawa was one of four lucky winners out of 20 applicants in our office, and as it had been three years since he was last successful, he was particularly excited to pay the purchase price of 8,800 yen (US$56.49) for it.

▼ Winners can either opt for pick-up or delivery on New Year’s Day, and Seiji chose the latter.

Fellow reporter Masanuki Sunakoma was another lucky winner and he beat Seiji to the punch when it came to reporting on the contents of his bag, revealing his haul below:

・Tote bag

・Zippered pouch

・Four stickers

・Bag-in-bag

・Stainless Steel Logo Bottle (473 millilitres)

・Lucky Bag Limited Stainless Steel Bottle A (355 millilitres)

・Pike Place Roast Coffee (250 grams)

・Coffee Bean Exchange Card (Valid from 6 January-4 July, 2025)

・Seven drink tickets (Valid from 1 January-29 June, 2025)

Starbucks makes it clear to applicants that the goods may differ from bag to bag, so Seiji was keen to find out how his haul would compare to Masanuki’s. Unpacking his bag revealed the following contents:

・Tote bag

・Zippered pouch

・Four stickers

・Bag-in-bag

・Can-shaped Stainless Steel Bottle Vertical Gradation (355 millilitres)

・Lucky Bag Limited Stainless Steel Bottle A (355 millilitres)

・Pike Place Roast Coffee (250 grams)

・Coffee Bean Exchange Card (Valid from 6 January-4 July, 2025)

・Seven drink tickets (Valid from 1 January-29 June, 2025)

The only difference here was the Can-shaped Stainless Steel Bottle, and Seiji preferred the plain design so in his eyes, he was the winner.

Another thing Seiji liked about the fukubukuro was the tote bag, as it was made with a nice, crisp fabric that was, in his opinion, nicer than previous years, when the totes were made with a quilted fabric.

▼ The inside looked just as nice as the outside, and it was a much better fit for Seiji’s style.

Seiji was very happy with everything he received in his Starbucks lucky bag, and the fact that he was able to purchase it at all made it that much sweeter. Now he’s keen to see how his bag compares to those of the other two winning reporters!

