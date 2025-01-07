Official pop-up shop opens as part of PlayStation’s 30th anniversary celebration, and its fukubukuro is a tremendous value.

Right now, Sony is celebrating 30 years since the launch of the original PlayStation. As part of the festivities, last month a PlayStation 30th Anniversary Official Licensed Pop Up Store opened in the Solamachi entertainment complex at the base of the Tokyo Skytree, and since it’s running through the New Year’s season, that means there’s also an official PlayStation lucky bag/fukubukuro!

We sent our Japanese-language reporter Takamichi Furusawa to go pick one up, and we mean that quite literally, as he lifted up a number of the sealed bags that were on offer inside the store, all priced at 12,100 yen (US$77) and brought home the heaviest one he could find, figuring that would also mean it was stuffed with the greatest amount of cool stuff.

Opening it up, he found a total of 10 items inside, which represent a pretty incredible value.

Individually purchased, all this gear would come to a total of 35,241 yen, roughly three times the price of the lucky bag. So from a bargain-hunters perspective, we were already in pretty good shape.

The first thing that caught our eye was the parka, which has a futuristic look to it with its handy front pouch. The cloth is thick, soft, and high-quality, and we especially liked the asymmetrical look with the PlayStation emblem on the left sleeve.

That theme of lateral accent points continued with the short-sleeved T-shirt, which has the PlayStation face button symbols embroidered on the chest, the PlayStation logo at the bottom right, and a D-ring attached to the left sleeve.

A face button motif is also present on the knapsack, which is lightweight but durable, with a reassuring bit of stiffness to the material, and also a handy zipper-closeable exterior side pocket.

The most dynamic item in the bundle is the “Icons Light XL,” though you could make a pretty convincing argument that it should actually be called the “Icons Light X-O-Square-Triangle.”

With the PlayStation face buttons reproduced in white glass, this is a slick piece of artwork as-is, but plug in the included USB cord or pop in some batteries…

…and it gets even cooler as it bathes the room in blue light.

Rounding out the lucky bag bundle were a set of cord clips shaped like little DualSense PS5 controllers…

…a set of puffy/squishy stickers…

…a Ghost of Tsushima skin sticker for the PS4 slim/CUH-2000 series…

…a kozara, which literally means “small plate” and describes the compact dishes used for holding soy sauce, snacks, or really anything you want, whether edible or not…

…a hand towel…

…and, finally, a coin bank, which we intend to save our change in until we have enough to treat ourselves to a new PlayStation game.

Considering that Takamichi felt that different bags had different weights at the store, we’re not sure whether some of these items are things that everyone who buys a PlayStation fukubukuro gets, or if the contents are fully variable from bag to bag. We’re very happy with ours, though, and even if it’s no longer selling lucky bags, the pop-up shop itself is open until January 15.

