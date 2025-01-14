Love is a many-synergistic thing.

About a year ago, one of Japan’s leading conveyor belt sushi chains Sushiro and leading chocolate bar brands Black Thunder had a whirlwind romance of cross-promotion and exclusive desserts. However, intense love affairs like this are destined to fizzle out at some point and Sushiro was left trying to convince Kura Sushi and Kappa Sushi that Black Thunder wasn’t just another Canadian girlfriend.

But now, Black Thunder has made its way back into Sushiro’s life and reignited the passion they once had. It all started with a series of letters to each other posted as advertisements on train station walls, as young lovers are known to do.

“Dear Black Thunder, You really are wonderful.

I’m sorry for writing to you like this on paper stuck to station walls all the way to Toyosu Station.

Ever since I started thinking about I can’t get you out of my mind. All of my thoughts are of you…

It feels like the engine driving our love has started once again.

Exactly one year ago, our collaboration was like a treasure, a sparkling jewel.

The relationship between you and our cafe brought joy to so many people and made us so happy.

Remembering that time makes me realize that we were destined to meet. Even now, I can feel my heart race just thinking about it… (I’m even blushing as I write this, haha!)

I was wondering if you would like to get back together with the Sushiro Cafe Department.

I think everyone agrees your sweets are a perfect match and with you by our side I know we can create even more powerful and sensational desserts together.

…I’ll be waiting for you at Sushiro. Sincerely,

The Sushiro Cafe Department”

“Dear Sushiro Cafe Department, Is this crunchiness in my chest… love?

How have you been these days? Are you eating more than just sushi?

…Could this crunchiness be love?

When we got together on the Izumo Line, it was truly a life-changing event. It was like a once-in-a-lifetime miracle.

Making sweet desserts with you brought happiness to so many people, and it made me incredibly happy too. Ever since we came up with those new layers, I’ve been cherishing my memories with you. If meeting you was a stroke of fate, then this feeling must truly be love.

You’re delicious, warm, and so giving. That’s just the kind of being you are.

Nothing would make me happier than if I could be in a mutually loving relationship with you again.

Would you get back together with Black Thunder once again?

If you don’t feel like it, well… my stomach will grumble in sadness.

Anyway, I’ll go to Sushiro and wait to meet you again. Sincerely yours,

Black Thunder”

It looks like these two brands got their wish to be reunited. And it feels so good too, because here’s an announcement they made that has been posted on social media.

“To everyone who has been there for us in the past, We at Sushiro would like to take this moment to announce our union with Black Thunder, with whom we have had a long-running relationship.

The more we got to know each other, the more we were drawn to Black Thunder’s overwhelming crunchiness and chocolatey flavor. We feel confident that this flavor both in sweetness and bittersweetness will bring new inspiration to Sushiro in the future.

I hope that we will continue to journey through life together, creating delicious desserts that people will find delicious.

We also hope that everyone who has supported us up until now will join us on this special occasion, try our food, and continue to support us in the future. January 10, 2024

Sushiro Cafe Department”

Clearly, Sushiro and Black Thunder are taking their relationship to the next level and as a result they’ve whipped up a love child in the form of the Sweet and Sour Reunion with Black Thunder Parfait. This treat has layers of chocolate mousse, sponge cake, strawberry sauce, heart-shaped marshmallows, and chocolate ice cream. It’s also topped with the same crumbled cookie bits used in Black Thunder bars, all for 340 yen (US$2.16).

It also comes with a QR code that can be scanned to reveal the qualities of your soulmate and enter you for a chance to win prizes such as a box of Black Thunder bars and limited-edition sushi plates.

Another product of their love is the Black Thunder Mutual Love Catalana, which is a version of Sushiro’s popular Catalana Ice Cream Brulee that incorporates their favorite chocolate bar. Creamy chocolate and vanilla custard is layered on a bed of chocolate cookie with a crispy caramelized top.

These desserts for 270 yen are served on a randomly selected paper containing one of three manga-esque onomatopoeic sounds of love; “Bibibih!”, “Zukkkyuuuun!”, and “Fwahhhhhh!”

I’d tell these two to get a room, but they clearly already have one at Sushrio. If you want to bask in their creamy and chocolatey romance, then head on down there while the love (i.e. supplies) lasts.

After that, we’ll have to wait and see where this love affair leads them next year. Perhaps, the exotic and swarthy Snickers might intrude and vie for Sushiro’s heart.

