A little luxury for dessert, at prices that aren’t so big.

In Japan, there’s a whole class of restaurants, called kaitenzushi, whose name has become kind of inaccurate. Kaiten means “revolve,” and the zushi part is an alternate pronunciation of sushi, and once you know that, you can probably guess that kaitenzushi restaurants are those places where plates of sushi go around and around on conveyor belts and customers grab whatever they want to eat as it passes by.

But here’s the thing: a lot of “kaitenzushi” restaurants these days don’t have any plates making circuits around the interior. The norm has become to order what you want, usually via a tablet, after which your freshly made food comes zooming directly to you on a high-speed rail conveyor belt. What’s more, since kaitenzushi restaurants are usually casual places with a willingness to branch out in terms of menu variety, the non-revolving fare often includes non-sushi items too, such as noodles and French fries.

As a matter of fact, as of this month if you’re eating at Sushiro, one of Japan’s most popular kaitenzushi chains, you can get Godiva chocolate desserts.

The Belgian chocolatier is making its kaitenzushi debut with a trio of sweets, all with the sort of fancy decadence the brand is famous for. Those qualities are especially prevalent, though, in the Orange Chocolat Nuts Parfait.

Starting at the top and working our way down, there’s chocolate and orange sauces drizzled over chocolate ice cream with bitter chocolate chips, plus an orange slice. Pecans too are scattered over a layer of whipped cream, underneath which are caramel ice cream, sponge cake, fiantine (baked crepe dough crumbles), chocolate mousse, and finally, at the bottom, an extra orange sauce reservoir.

If you’re looking for something with a more focused flavor profile, there’s the Orange Aroma Chocolate Mousse Tart, with layers of chocolate mousse meringue and ganache built on top of a crisp cacao crust.

Rounding out the initial selection is the Rich Aroma Chocolat Catalana. This is a Godiva-fied version of the catalana that’s Sushiro’s best-selling dessert, a creme brulee-like pudding with a chewy texture and caramelized-sugar top. The Godiva version uses a higher cacao-concentration chocolate for an extra rich, luxurious flavor.

Finally, there’s the Chocolat Brulee Rare Cheesecake, also with a caramelized sugar treatment and an orange-peel sauce, which goes on sale a little later than the other items, but which sweets fans will likely forgive for being late to the party once they can taste it.

Godiva is ordinarily an expensive indulgence, but with kaitenzushi restaurants, including Sushiro, generally being budget-friendly eateries, the prices aren’t too crazy. Though prices vary by specific Sushiro location, the Rich Aroma Chocolat Catalana starts at 320 yen (US$2.20), the Chocolat Brulee Rare Cheesecake 380 yen, the Orange Aroma Chocolate Mousse Tart 390 yen, and the Orange Chocolat Nuts Parfait 450 yen, so they’re in the realm of affordable luxuries.

The parfait, tart, and catalana go on sale July 9, and the cheesecake joins on August 6, with all of them available for a limited time while supplies last, though if you miss out there are some other special Godiva Japan treats out there this summer too.

Source: PR Times

Top image ©SoraNews24

Insert images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!