Find out if this decadent doughnut range is worth the calories.



Japanese doughnut chain Mister Donut has had a number of exciting dalliances with notable big names in the past, including Belgian chocolatier Pierre Marcolini. Now, three years after their first twirl on the dance floor in 2021, the two are meeting up again for another spin in the spotlight, with a new “Misdo Meets Pierre Marcolini” collection.

We were one of the first in line to purchase all the doughnuts for a taste test when they were released on 10 January, and not only did the treats look gorgeous, the packaging they came in did too.

As the collaboration is being released to mark 50 years since Mister Donut added old-fashioned doughnuts to its menu, the main star of the show here is the Chocolat Mou Fashion (297 yen [US$1.88]).

This cocoa-coated version of the popular old-fashioned doughnut is one of the most decadent we’ve seen.

Under the thick dusting of cocoa is a rich chocolate doughnut that’s both smooth and moist, with a slight bitterness to give it a mature and sophisticated flavour.

▼ Next up, we have another Old-Fashioned: The Chocolat Framboise Fashion (297 yen).

At first glance, this might look like an Old Fashioned that’s simply been coated in chocolate, but it actually contains a secret framboise sauce, which gives the sweet chocolate a fruity, raspberry flavour. As both of the limited-edition Old Fashioneds are made with a mixture of rice and whole wheat flour, they have a delightful texture that’s crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them excellent doughnuts.

If the Old Fashioneds aren’t decadent enough for you, then the next two will satisfy your cravings, starting with the Chocolat Noir (352 yen [US$2.25]).

Inspired by French financier cakes, this doughnut is a heady mix of chocolate, ganache cream, and whipped cream, which sits atop crunchy chocolate for mouthfuls of rich, deep flavour. The cream is high quality, with an irresistable smoothness that contrasts wonderfully with the crunch of the chocolate.

▼ The Chocolat Noisette (352 yen) is another creamy delight.

The ganache whipped cream is smooth and airy, but the most impressive thing here is the contrast in taste and texture, with the crunch of the candied almonds and noisette, or hazelnut, giving it layers of sophistication and complexity that make it a good partner for the significantly smoother Chocolat Noir.

▼ Finally, we have the Chocolat d’amande (374 yen).

This morsel is unique in that it’s more like a pie than a traditional doughnut.

▼ Inside is a delectable almond chocolate cream and a square of chocolate.

While the other doughnuts have a strong chocolate flavour, this one differs with more of a pronounced balance between chocolate and almond. The harmony between these star ingredients makes it the one we recommend most, especially as the puff pastry gives it a crispy texture that’s more satisfying than the moist softness of the doughnuts, elevating it in terms of quality and design.

All five offerings are delicious, though, so you won’t be disappointed with whichever one you choose, but you might want to hold back on over-indulging in them as the chain has announced there’ll be a second Pierre Marcolini range coming our way from January 29, with both ranges around until late February.

Photos©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]