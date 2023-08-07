Rep one of Japan’s most popular chocolates with some sweet swag that’s now available for everyone.

Black Thunder might be the king of Valentine’s Day obligation chocolate, but no one can deny that it’s a supremely delicious candy bar. With a chocolate cookie center embedded with pieces of plain cookie all covered in a delectable chocolate coating, it’s arguably one of the most delicious chocolate sweets ever. And it’s only 35 yen (US$0.25) a pop!

All that considered, it’s no wonder that Black Thunder has a well-established legion of fans, and they’re probably why some super exclusive, official Black Thunder merchandise has transitioned from limited-quantities-only to freely-available-for-anyone-to-buy-forever.

Yuraku Confectionery, the company that makes Black Thunder, actually developed the merchandise together with specially selected fans in a meeting called the Black Thunder Super Black Public Relations Meeting, which was held on September 6, 2022 (which also happened to be Black Thunder Day, since six and nine are pronounced “kuro” in Japanese, which is the same word for “black”). Yuraku Confectionery’s president, Tatsunobu Kawai, led the group of fans to decide which Black Thunder merchandise fans truly want.

▼ The members of the Black Thunder Super Black Public Relations delegation

The products originally went on sale on May 1 and were only intended to be sold in limited quantities, but they proved so popular that Yuraku Confectionery decided to offer them as permanently available products, so that more people could enjoy stylish items decorated with the candy’s iconic slashing thunderbolt.

There are five items to choose from. The first is a black, two-layer bento box with a yellow lightning bolt on the top (1,800 yen [US$12.56]).

Such a box would be incomplete without a matching pair of chopsticks (700 yen), so of course they’ve supplied those…

…and the set is rounded out with a temperature-preserving carrying bag (1,400 yen).

▼ There’s also a knit cap (1,800 yen)…

▼ …and a metal badge (120 yen), both of which are black with the Black Thunder logo.

You can find these now fully-available goods at the Yuraku Chocolate Shop in Tokyo, the Black Thunder Toyohashi Shop, and Yuraku Confectionery’s online shop. Don’t miss out on the chance to show off your love for one Japan’s most popular chocolates while you wait for its next cafe tie-in!

