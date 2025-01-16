A dramatic local legend and fascinating rock formations make this island unforgettable.

Japan is a country of variety: whether it’s a local food that makes your mouth water, or breathtaking scenery, each island feels like it offers something unique. Among the thousands of islands that make up the country, the island of Tokunoshima boasts impressive beauty. An endless horizon, stretching as far as the eye can see, hovering above brilliant blue waves that ferociously crash against the sheer cliffs. Scenery you would only expect to find at the end of the world. A coastline called Innojofuta.

Reaching the island, part of the Amami Islands, requires a 15-hour ferry ride from Kagoshima.

▼ Our Japanese-language reporter Seiji Nakazawa toughed out the impressive journey.

The island, the second largest in the chain, is divided into three towns: Tokunoshima, Isen, and Amagi. It’s within the town of Amagi that visitors are greeted with the impressive coastal views.

From the observation platform, you can marvel at the rugged coastline.

It’s also an excellent place for whale watching between December and April as humpback whales move into the area to raise their young.

▼ Will you be lucky and glimpse a whale?

However, to get a true sense of the majesty of nature, you need to move a little closer. Walking down to the edge of the cape, you are buffeted by powerful winds and, with no safety features like ropes or railings, it can leave you worried about being blown off into the ocean.

Moving around the area, you can discover several unusual rock formations, with the most prominent one being Megane Iwa, or Glasses Rock, which has been eroded to form a pair of spectacles.

Glancing over at the waves, the reason for the erosion can be clearly seen. The massive waves almost explode on the cliff faces, making you wonder if the ocean has some sort of vendetta against the island.

Even though someone could easily lose their life if they got caught up in it, the view is nothing short of beautiful. The stunning color of the water extended all the way to the spray, which gleamed with a vivid blue.

While the origin of Innojofuta’s name is lost to time, a local legend offers a grim suggestion: during the time of a great famine, a pack of wild dogs that had been attacking people were cast into the waters in order to protect the villagers. Certainly, with the waves that surround the area, no amount of dog paddling would be able to save them.

It was from this story that the “In” part of the name was once claimed to have been derived, being a shortened form of the word “inu”, which means “dog”. The rest of the name is more of a struggle to fit into the story, though: “jo” means “gate”, and “futa” means “lid”. Could it have meant to throw the dogs through the gate to the underworld to put a lid on their lives?

Regardless of how the name truly came about, Innojofuta is an area of unbelievable beauty, with a distinct flavor, unlike anywhere else in Japan. It almost feels like it’s a completely different world. If you’re looking to experience more of what Japan has to offer, the remote islands have plenty of things in store for you to enjoy.

Photos ©SoraNews24

