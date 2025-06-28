Surprisingly, only two of them are in Okinawa.
Summers in Japan are pretty hot, so the season can be quite divisive on whether people actually enjoy it or not. There are the brave folks who venture out under the burning sun, and the ones indisposed to moving away from the air conditioners. Taking the risk to go out of your front door, there are two great places to have a great day out that will help take the edge off heat: the mountains and the ocean.
Japan has hundreds of mountains, and being at a higher altitude means a cooler temperature. However, there’s just something about standing on the coast, looking out over the sparkling blue ocean, and feeling the sea breeze against your skin that can make you feel so relaxed. So, Japanese travel company Jalan organized a survey asking 1,027 people in their 20s to 50s throughout all 47 prefectures of the country about which cafe would be perfect to enjoy during early summer with an ocean view. Looking through the results, they have come back with a a selection of eight of the best cafes in Japan that combine breathtaking sea views with some delectable treats.
● Rokkatei Isaribidori
Rokkatei is a store famous for its Marusei Butter Sandwiches, a blend of white chocolate, butter, and raisins sandwiched between two biscuits. At this directly operated location in Hakodate, Hokkaido Prefecture, a city famed for its night view, visitors can ascend to the second floor cafe, which features panoramic windows with a sweeping view of the sea surrounding the Tsugaru Strait, while also enjoying exclusive items, like their souffle pancakes that are made with ricotta cheese.
Store information
Rokkatei (Isaribidori branch) / 六花亭（漁火通店）
Address: Hokkaido, Hakodate-shi, Kanahori-cho 9-18
北海道函館市金堀町9番18号
Cafe open 11:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (last order 4:00 p.m.), store open Store 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Closed Wednesdays
Website
● Fukubishi Kagerou Cafe
Located within the main store of Fukubishi, the maker of a local Wakayama Prefecture sweet called Kagerou, this cafe offers a terrace that overlooks the beautiful Shirahama coastline, as well as the opportunity to try the fresh Kagerou, using fresh fruits and cream, that is only available there.
Store information
Kagerou Cafe / かげろうカフェ
Address: Wakayama-ken, Nishimuro-gun, Shirahama-cho 1279-3
和歌山県西牟婁郡白浜町1279-3
Open 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (last order 5:30 p.m.)
Website
● Penguins Cafe Koubou
If you’re in Hakodate and have already hit up Rokkatei, then check out Penguins Cafe Koubou too. It boasts a deeply aromatic, in-house roasted coffee that can be savored as you enjoy the refreshing breeze rolling in from the ocean. Feeling a little peckish on top of that? Well, they also serve fruit plates and pork rice bowls to satisfy your stomach.
Store information
Penguins Cafe Koubou / ペンギンズカフェ工房
Address: Hokkaido, Hakodate-shi, Sumiyoshi-cho 14-1
北海道函館市住吉町14-1
Open 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Closed Tuesdays
Website
● Marlowe Hayama Marina Store
A Miura, Kanagawa Prefecture restaurant cafe owned by Marlowe, a company that’s known for its puddings that are served in heat-resistant beakers. Seated inside, visitors can take in views of Enoshima, the Yujiro Lighthouse, and the blue waters of Hayama. It’s also possible to dine with your dog on the terrace overlooking the harbor. If you have time to squeeze in another cafe, there’s another one that’s also great just a short distance away.
Store information
Marlowe (Hayama Marina branch) / マーロウ（葉山マリーナ店）
Address: Kanagawa-ken, Miura-gun, Hayama-cho, Horiuchi 50-2 Hayama Marina 1F
神奈川県三浦郡葉山町堀内50-2 葉山マリーナ1F
Open 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (last order: lunch 2:00 p.m., dinner 6:00 p.m.)
Closed Tuesdays (except busy seasons and national holidays)
Website
● A Happy Pancake/Shiawase no Pancake Awajishima Resort
Every seat has an ocean view at this pancake shop on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture. Being out on the terrace can feel like you’re almost sitting in the sea itself. On top of the beautiful scenery, the grounds also have several scenic photo spots, like the “A Happy Chair,” “A Happy Ring,” “A Happy Stairs,” and a swing making for a fantastic date location.
Store information
Shiawase no Pancake Honten Awajishima Resort / 幸せのパンケーキ本店 淡路島リゾート
Address: Hyogo-ken, Awaji-shi, Osaki 42-1
兵庫県淡路市尾崎42-1
Open 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (weekdays, last order 6:45 p.m.) / 9:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m. (weekends and holidays, last order 6:45 p.m.)
Website
● Sunny Days Kitchen on the Beach
If burgers are what you want from your cafes, this spot in Ogimi Village, located at the northern tip of Okinawa’s main island, is worth the trip. Surrounded by nature and far from the crowds of the southern cities, Ogimi is known for its peaceful coastal scenery. The cafe serves up excellent burgers made with local Okinawan ingredients. Whether sitting inside or on the balcony, you are treated to stunning ocean views and the sound of the waves lapping against the shore.
Store information
Sunny Days Kitchen Zekkei Cafe / サニーデイズキッチン『絶景cafe』
Address: Okinawa-ken, Kunigami-gun, Ogimi-mura, Oganeku 65
沖縄県国頭郡大宜味村大兼久65番地
Open 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Website
● Ryuka
Also in Okinawa, Ryuka is a cafe located in the town of Motobu, on the northwestern coast of Okinawa’s main island. The area is known for its scenic coastline and proximity to popular attractions. Ryuka specializes in creating foods and drinks with tropical fruits, and starting with a dazzling white sand beach on the left, the cafe allows visitors a sweeping, uninterrupted view out over the ocean to the nearby island. It’s also near Okinawa’s famous Churaumi Aquarium, making for an excellent day out.
Store information
Ryuka / 琉果
Address: Okinawa-ken, Kunigami-gun, Motobu-cho, Bise 401
沖縄県国頭郡本部町備瀬４０１
Open 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Closed Thursdays (except national holidays)
Website
● Ichimainoe Seaside Terrace Cafe
Taking pride in its in-house roasted coffee, this cafe near the beach in Ako, Hyogo Prefecture is not one to pass up a visit to. The infinity-style terrace seems to blend into the sea, creating a feeling like you’re submerged in a world of blue, with the ocean below and the sky above. This resort-like atmosphere is perfect for making you feel as if you have escaped to a tropical paradise.
Store information
Ichimainoe Unabe no Terrace Cafe / 壱枚乃絵 海辺のテラスカフェ店
Address: Hyogo-ken, Ako-shi, Maruyama 2300-3 Maruyama Kenmin Sun Beach-nai
兵庫県赤穂市尾崎丸山2300-3 丸山県民サンビーチ内
Open 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (morning 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m., pancakes 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. [last order 4:15 p.m.])
Pancakes are not served in summer
Closed Wednesdays (except national holidays, and then closed the following day)
Website
If the heat has got you down, why not cool off with the ocean breeze at one of these breathtaking spots. Or maybe you want to beat the heat with something a little higher up? In which case, there are plenty of fun attractions and beautiful scenery to discover in the mountains.
Source: PR Times, Jalan
Images: PR Times
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
[ Read in Japanese ]
Leave a Reply