Designers say it also makes for a great shrine to your favorite game/anime character.

Certain pieces of furniture were clearly designed with a specific activity in mind, like writing desks or reading lamps. And while it may not be explicitly stated in its name, Japan’s new Sleep Shelter is made for gaming.

The latest offering from innovative Japanese lifestyle brand Bibilab, the Sleep Shelter is essentially an expansion pack for your bed. Inside you’ll find clear pockets into which you can slide a smartphone or “gaming device with a screen of up to 7 inches,” as Bibilab says in its press release, pretty clearly alluding to the size of the Nintendo Switch.

▼ The Sleep Shelter has three clear pockets, one above…

▼ …and one on either side, so that whether you’re lying on your back or your side, you’ve got a comfortable line of sight.

Other practical touches include nets to store eyeglasses, controllers, or other items, plus a hook to organize charging cords or hang an interior light from.

Speaking of light, the Sleep Shelter, which measures 90 centimeters (35.4 inches) across, will also block light from seeping out from your screen to bother your already snoozing bedmate, or dorm roommate or sibling if you’re in a two-beds-in-one-bedroom sort of living arrangement.

Alternatively, the Sleep Shelter can also give you some company if you cover the interior with pictures of your favorite anime/game crushes.

Hang up an interior light and you can even use the Sleep Shelter for reading old-school physical media too.

But wait, what about when it’s time to actually, you know, sleep? When that time finally comes, you can lower the Sleep Shelter’s curtain. The material is made of blackout drape fabric, because Bibilab knows that sometimes gamers stay up past their originally intended bedtime when they’re doing battle with a particularly tricky boss or scouring the map for rare collectibles, and that maybe, just maybe they’ll want to sleep in the next day, long after the sun is up and filling their room with otherwise slumber-impeding light.

▼ “Zzz…damn you…From Software bosses…zzz”

Ventilation flaps on the sides of the Sleep Shelter keep it from getting too stuffy or steamy inside, and the whole thing folds up for easy storage when not in use.

The Sleep Shelter has a recommended retail price of 12,000 yen (US$76), which is exactly what it can be ordered for through Amazon here. Note, though, that since it’s size for a single occupant, there may or may not be able to fit Bibilab’s Cotton Wife or Cotton Husband in there with yourself.

Source, images: PR Times

