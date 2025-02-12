Thankfully, there’s still no actual nudity attached to these modern-meets-traditional installations to celebrate the spring.

While many parts of Japan are still blanketed with snow, that hasn’t stopped people from beginning to dream of warmer–and pinker–days ahead. One upcoming attraction that’s sure to attract lovers of sakura (cherry blossoms) is set to open at UNESCO-recognized Nijo-jo (Nijo Castle), originally built in the late 17th century and famous for its nightingale floors. Just as it did with the Autumn Harvest Festival event at the end of last year, the castle is partnering with creative digital arts company Naked for the Naked meets Nijo-jo 2025 Sakura event to be held between March 14 and April 13.

During this period, seven zones of the castle grounds will be filled with projection-mapping art and other illuminations. For instance, visitors can enjoy the “Spring’s Awakening” projection art on the Karamon Gate right inside of the Great Eastern Gate as soon as they enter.

▼ Karamon

In addition, the castle’s inner moat will showcase alternating shows of “A Riot of Cherry Blossoms,” featuring the dancing dragon deity Sakuramori, as well as a special installation of Naked founder Ryotaro Muramatsu’s Dandelion Project. The latter is a collaboration with children from Kyoto to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and to spread the message of peace worldwide.

▼ The inner moat

True art appreciation rouses up an appetite, and luckily visitors can find plenty of snack, sweet, and drink (including alcohol) options in the courtyard area near the Southern Gate. These sakura-themed menu items were developed by Naked with common flower-viewing party food items in mind. In a special nod to the increasing numbers of foreign visitors to Japan, vegan menu options will also be available.

Also near the Southern Gate is the Sakura Grove, often considered to be the best flower-viewing spot on the castle grounds. 300 trees representing 50 kinds of sakura, from wild ones to carefully cultivated varieties, can be admired there.

▼ A portion of the trees will feature a light-and-sound show called “Spring Thunder Garden.”

The Sakura Grove will also host a new picnic area where visitors can pay an additional fee for a picnic set to relax on sakura flower-shaped blankets with snacks and drinks while admiring the blossoms. Tickets for this area are limited and can be purchased in the Southern Gate area.

Other stunning sights and illuminations as part of the event will include the following:

▼ The lit-up Kountei teahouse in the northern part of the castle grounds

▼ The “Sakura Sound of the Wind” illuminations in Seiryuen Garden

▼ And finally, the “Evening Sakura Garden” in the banquet area of the palace courtyard.

Admission for adults (junior high school students and older) is 1,600 yen/US$10.57 (weekdays) or 2,000 yen (weekends) for tickets purchased in advance, and 2,000 yen (weekdays) or 2,500 yen (weekends) for day-of tickets. Advance tickets can be purchased at nationwide locations of 7-Eleven, Lawson, Family Mart, and Ministop convenience stores. Please note as well that four Saturdays–March 22, March 29, April 4, and April 12–will also require slightly more expensive tickets.

While you’re in Kyoto, we recommend that you check out our Kyoto-by-foot guide to maximize your sights and exercise in Japan’s former capital city while avoiding the bus crowds.

Event information

Naked meets Nijo Castle 2025 Sakura / NAKED meets 二条城 2025 桜

Address: Kyoto-shi, Nakagyo-ku, Nijo-doori, Horikawa Nishi-iru, Nijo-jo-cho 541

京都市中京区二条通堀川西入二条城町 541

Duration: March 14-April 13

Open: 6-10 p.m. (last entry at 9 p.m.)

Website

Source, images: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

