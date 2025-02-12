Limited-edition cherry blossom tumblers and mugs bring joy to hanami flower-viewing season.



It’s that time of year again when Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo pulls the curtain back on its annual cherry blossom collection, and what they have for this year is even more beautiful than we’d anticipated, with the range covering everything from drinkware to bags, aprons, and even a furoshiki cloth. All adorned in cherry-pink hues, there’s a lot to choose from, so let’s take a closer look at the range below!

▼ Sakura Gradient Stainless Steel Bottle 473 millilitres (16 ounces), 6,300 yen (US$41.42)

The ephemeral elegance of the cherry blossoms that stretch along the Meguro River outside the Roastery are expressed in this gradated design. The Starbucks Reserve logo near the bottom of the bottle adds a special touch to the overall look, while the compact size makes it easy to carry.

▼ White Sakura Stainless Tumbler 473 millilitres (6,200 yen)

This stainless steel tumbler features a matte white body embellished with graphic-style cherry blossom flowers and the Roastery logo front and centre. ▼ Pattern Stainless Steel Bottle 591 millilitres (6,600 yen)

The textured surface replicates the origami-style ceiling of the Roastery, while the double-layered vacuum structure displays excellent heat-and-cold retention. ▼ Sakura Stainless Steel Ring Bottle 500 millilitres (6,300 yen)

Accented with a blue ring, this stainless steel bottle has a design that takes its inspiration from the cherry blossoms that bloom along the Meguro River outside the Roastery. The petals express the transition of spring, generating positive feelings for the many new beginnings that take place during the season.

▼ Multicolour Sakura Mug 355 millilitres (4,100 yen)

This gradated design also reflects the changing of the cherry blossoms over time, with delicate sakura petals depicted across the porcelain mug and the Roastery’s “origami ceiling” around the base.

▼ Gradient Sakura Mug 355 millilitres (4,100 yen)

The unique shape of this porcelain mug makes it look like a cherry blossom when viewed from above, so you can enjoy the sensation of holding a cherry blossom in your hands.

▼ Mugby Colour Sakura 355 millilitres (4,100 yen)

This porcelain mug is accented with bursts of bright colour, and its deep shape and clever design makes it resemble multi-layered cherry blossom petals.

▼ Sakura Gold Bottom Handle Glass Mug 355 millilitres (3,600 yen)

This gorgeous mug recreates the shape of a cherry blossom petal at its base, while the body has an elegant, gradated design that expresses the aroma of coffee and the flow of the Meguro River. As it’s made with heat-resistant glass, it can be used for both hot drinks and icy beverages.

▼ Sakura Double-walled Glass 296 millilitres (4,000 yen)

This double-walled glass has a design based on “the cherry blossoms and the aroma of coffee”. The wavy lines on the glass remind us of the slow spread of fragrance and the flow of the river while the subtle cherry blossoms and pink and blue gradations give it a calm and elegant look.

▼ Sakura Cereal Mug 355 millilitres (4,100 yen)

This porcelain mug has a shape that’s not only perfect for coffee and tea, but also for soups and cereals, making it a great choice for a variety of dining occasions. The scattering of cherry blossoms on the design represents sakura flowing on the surface of the Meguro River.

▼ Pink Sakura Keychain and Ivory Sakura Keychain (4,000 yen each)

Cowhide keychains have proven to be popular with Roastery customers, and this time they’ll be appearing in a hexagonal shape with cherry blossom-shaped charms emblazoned with the current year.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Cafe Sakura Apron (8,800 yen)

This apron features salmon pink ties and embellishments that include sweet cherry blossoms on the pocket. Shaped to match the look of the aprons worn by Roastery staff, this sakura pink version comes with the Starbucks Reserve logo embroidered on the chest and copper-coloured metal fittings embossed with cherry blossoms, to conjure up memories of the Roastery and its giant copper display.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Sakura Tote (6,000 yen)

This canvas tote bag is also accented with salmon pink piping and embroidered cherry blossoms. Not only can it be used as a shopping bag, but it can also stand upright on its own, so you can place it in the kitchen and use it as storage.

▼ Spring Mug 355 millilitres (4,400 yen)

This Japan-made cherry blossom-coloured porcelain mug, which was well received last year, is back for another season. Packaged in a paulownia box, the mug has a unique shape to envelop the aroma of coffee, enhancing the drinking experience.

▼ Sakura Furoshiki (2,300 yen)

Pink cherry blossoms are graphically laid out against a blue background reminiscent of the sky to represent the sakura trees blooming in front of the Roastery. This beautiful item can be used in a variety of ways, such as for wrapping small gifts or laying out as a place mat on the table.

This is a classy range of sakura goods, but as always, it’s as fleeting as the cherry blossoms, as it’s highly sought after and only available in limited numbers. So if you’d like to get your hands on one of these gorgeous items, be sure to make your way over to the Roastery when they become available on 15 February, and you can check out their exclusive sakura drinks and sweets while you’re there!

Source, images: Press Release

