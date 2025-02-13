

Cozy cafe serves up a delicious breakfast and fragrant coffee, with Japan’s iconic mountain and an ocean breeze on the side.

A train ride of around an hour from downtown Tokyo will bring you to the much-loved city of Kamakura, home to one of Japan’s Three Great Buddha statues. Tourists flock to the city to explore its many beautiful temples. However, if you go just a little bit farther, you’ll reach the neighboring city of Zushi, home to some popular beaches and also beautiful views of Mt. Fuji and the island of Enoshima. It was as our Japanese-language reporter Masanuki Sunakoma was exploring the city that he discovered Nagisa Bashi Cafe, a cafe located right next to Zushi beach.

Masanuki had been on the hunt for a cafe where he could grab some breakfast early in the morning, and with Nagisa Bashi Cafe opening at 7:00 a.m., it made for the perfect option. Rocking up at 7:30 a.m., he was surprised to find that half of the spacious parking lot was already filled and a good portion of the 89 seats were taken up.

The store turned out to be a really popular location for locals who stop by during their morning drive, or after a surfing or running session. So, Masanuki felt quite lucky to get a seat right away.

Ideally, he would’ve liked to sit out on the terrace, where he could bask in the early morning sunshine while feeling the ocean breeze blow through his hair, but with Japan being hit by some really cold weather recently, Masanuki opted for an indoor seat, where he could stay nice and cozy. Disappointingly, all of the coveted window seats were already full, so he settled for a table further inside.

Breakfasts in Japanese cafes often have what are called morning sets, which are generally made up of toast or a hot sandwich, bacon or sausage, fried or scrambled egg, and a salad, usually served with a coffee.

▼ A typical breakfast from the morning menu of a cafe

Nagisa Bashi Cafe was no exception. Apart from the standard breakfasts, there were also some local specialties, such as a boiled whitebait rice bowl, and a tuna and negitoro tsukimi rice bowl, containing tuna sashimi, minced tuna and green onions, and a raw egg.

Selecting the hot egg sandwich set with their original blend coffee (1,130 yen [US$7.42]), Masanuki settled into his chair to enjoy the resort-like ambiance of the cafe.

With fluffy toast and a generous egg filling, the sandwich was begging to be eaten.

A crispy outside, a soft and gooey inside, and a slight hint of mustard all combined to make for a very satisfying meal.

The portion size felt perfectly calculated to be suitable for a post-exercise meal, which would be great if you were out for a morning jog.

The view of Mt. Fuji only accentuated the experience, elevating the hot sandwich to its maximum potential, and creating a meal that engaged all five senses.

Even the side salad, potato salad, and coffee somehow tasted better than usual in this setting.

Breakfast really should be something that is enjoyed at a leisurely pace in a relaxing atmosphere. Had the weather been warmer, the seats on the terrace would have no doubt created the ultimate breakfast.

▼ The day will come when the perfect breakfast can be enjoyed, but today is not that day.

Apparently the cafe gets so busy on weekends during lunchtime that people line up. With its location and ambiance, it’s not much of a surprise. If you’re in the mood for a relaxing and luxurious breakfast experience, Nagisa Bashi Cafe is the perfect morning escape.

Store information

Nagisa Bashi Cafe/ なぎさ橋珈琲

Address: Kanagawa-ken, Zushi-shi, Sakurayama 9-1-10

神奈川県逗子市桜山9-1-10

Open 7:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. (breakfast until 11:00 a.m)

Website

Images: Pakutaso

Photos: ©SoraNews24

