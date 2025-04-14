Japanese kissaten becomes a hit with international visitors.

In recent years, visitors to Japan have been following travel advice from other travellers on social media, carving out new routes well-worn by tourists but not so well-known by locals. A lot of the time, these places turn out to be overrated tourist traps, born out of false reviews by influencers who were paid or otherwise subsidised to promote the company. So when we heard about a cafe in Asakusa, one of Tokyo’s most historical districts popularly frequented by tourists, that had become popular with overseas visitors, we were curious to find out if it was worth the hype.

The cafe, a traditional kissaten, or retro Japanese coffeehouse, is called “Tomori Yu (Tomorrow)“, and when we arrived to check it out early in the morning, we found that all other stores in the area were closed. A short five-minute walk from Asakusa Station, the cafe is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. year-round, making it a popular spot for breakfast.

Tomori-yu is bursting at the seams with nostalgic Showa-era vibes in the vintage decor, starting with an old-fashioned staircase and large clocks on the wall that make it feel like you’re winding back the hands of time with every step.

▼ Like going back in time to the Showa era (1926-1989).

We were able to enter the cafe after a 30-minute wait, and were immediately greeted by a cosy yet quiet ambiance. The walls were adorned with high shelves filled with old books, making it feel like a library and creating a quiet, relaxed vibe, despite the crowds.

The books on the shelves can be read for free while you’re in the cafe, so feel free to call the staff if any of them catch your fancy.

▼ The morning menu offers both Japanese and Western options, and all are generously portioned.

▼ We chose the Ham Egg Toast for 780 yen (US$5.31).

This set comes with your choice of drink, and while the coffee we chose was excellent, the toast with fluffy scrambled eggs, thick ham, omelette, salad, and warm soup was even better.

The eggs were soft and nicely seasoned, the toast perfectly toasted, the salad fresh, and the soup hearty and warming. The price of the set, for this amount of food, makes it a great deal.

The coffee had a deep-roasted flavour with refreshing bitterness that paired beautifully with the meal. It was energising and satisfying—a perfect way to wake up and feel revved up for the day ahead.

Because there were so many people waiting in line outside, we left the shop promptly, resisting the urge to relax here for hours with a good book.

Despite its popularity and retro feel, Tomori-yu maintains a quiet and clean atmosphere. The staff ensures tables are wiped down thoroughly between diners, adding to the welcoming, home-style feel. Whether you’re sightseeing in Asakusa or simply looking for an authentic Japanese coffee shop experience, Tomori-yu is worth visiting for its timeless charm and delicious offerings.

Thankfully, this humble kissaten is not a tourist trap, and with its early morning opening time, generously sized meals and good value for money, we can easily see why it’s a hit with tourists. It’s a great way to get a taste of Japan’s rich and varied coffee culture…and a great way to start the day.

Restaurant information

Tomori Yu (Tomorrow) / 昔ながらの喫茶店 友路有 浅草店

Address: Tokyo-to, Taito-ku, Asakusa 1-29-3 2F

東京都台東区浅草1-29-3-2F

Open 6:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m. every day

Website

Photos©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]