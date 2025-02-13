Yakisoba meets cake in this very weird Japan-exclusive product.



In 2016, Myojo Foods, the maker of the Ippei-chan brand of instant yakisoba, released a product that made our stomachs churn: strawberry shortcake-flavoured noodles.

Now, nine years later, the meal that disgusted everyone in our office is back for a limited time, as part of Myojo Foods’ 30th anniversary celebrations. Called “Myojo Ippei-chan Night Shop Yakisoba Shortcake Flavour“, this updated version is said to be even sweeter than the first, so when a box of them arrived in our office, we went against all our better judgement and opened one up for a taste test.

▼ We meet again, Shortcake Yakisoba…

Given the noodles are sweeter than ever before — so much so that the company recommends pairing them with a cup of coffee on the side — our gallant reporter P.K. Sanjun decided to switch his mindset, choosing to view this as a dessert rather than a meal of noodles, in the hopes that it might make them more palatable this time around.

▼ ショートケーキ味 (“Shortcake Aji” [“Shortcake Flavour”])

The first step to making this crazy meal involves opening the powder sachet and sprinkling it on the noodles.

▼ At this point, a sweet, sugary scent invaded our nostrils.

Then it’s time to add boiling water, and after waiting the recommended three minutes for the noodles to soften, sprinkle over the toppings and sauce.

▼ Yes, those are dried strawberry pieces, with pink fiantine (baked crepe pieces), and a gooey strawberry sauce.

So, how are the noodles this time around, P.K.?

▼ “Ah, this is really no good.”

The smell got to P.K. just before the taste, combining to create a pungent sweetness he couldn’t escape from. It wasn’t quite noodles and it wasn’t quite cake, meeting somewhere in between, in a place his taste buds did not want to be. There was something about the creamy, sweet milk flavour that was too odd for his liking, and it didn’t pair well with instant noodles at all.

Still, P.K.. is known for his discerning palate, so he decided to make up some more of the noodles and hand them out around the office to see how they would fare with his colleagues. Here’s what they had to say.

▼ “What the heck is this weirdness?”

▼ “Ugh”

▼ “This is no good.”

▼ “It’s really bad!”

So there you have it — five out of the five reporters who tried the shortcake yakisoba had nothing good to say about it. But then again, in a strange way, that’s part of its appeal. The weird flavour and intense reactions to the product are what’s making it go viral online, and though most people agree it tastes awful, it’s one of those things you have to try for yourself to really understand why it’s so bad.

So if you’re game enough to try the noodles, keep an eye out for them when they hit store shelves around Japan, at a recommended retail price of 245 yen (US$1.60) from 17 February.

Related: Myojo Foods

Photos©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]