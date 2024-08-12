Colorado Cafe serves up its famous morning meal in a ramen bowl.

With many cafes opening late in the morning, it can be hard to find a good place for breakfast in Japan. However, there are some hidden gems if you know where to find them, and we discovered one the other day, at Kyoto Station.

Called World Coffee Colorado, this cafe is one of four World Coffee branches in Kyoto, and the chain has a history that stretches back about 50 years.

▼ The branch might be called Colorado, but it’s Kyoto born and bred.

This humble cafe serves its “Morning Menu” from 8-12 every day, and unlike a lot of other cafes in the area, where you can get morning meals for around 2,000 yen (US$13.62), the prices here are very reasonable.

▼ With prices less than half of what you’d find nearby, we can overlook the “Cologado Morning” typo.

The “Colorado Morning”, as it should be written, is the most popular option on the menu, and it comes with a drink of your choice on the side.

▼ The iced coffee is particularly good on a hot morning.

▼ The meal is bigger than it looks on the menu, and it’s served up in a big donburi bowl.

It’s like something you’d find at a ramen restaurant, only instead of noodles, it contains toast, salad, potato salad, sausage, bacon, and scrambled eggs.

▼ The thick-sliced toast is particularly scrummy.

Every item in the bowl is delicious, and the ketchup bottle on the side is a nice touch, as you can pour it over the scrambled eggs, giving it an omurice (omelette rice) effect.

▼ No skimping on the sausage here.

The meal is large enough to keep you full until lunch, and the only drawback to the cafe is it permits smoking, so you’ll want to keep that in mind if you’re a non-smoker.

Still, if you’re after a quick, cheap breakfast at a famous Kyoto institution, World Coffee Colorado is worth keeping in mind for your next trip to Kyoto, and it’s located just outside the Hachijo exit (south exit) of the station.

▼ You can also give it a wave from the Shinkansen, because you can look down at it clearly from the window.

Once you’ve had breakfast, there are plenty of other spots you won’t want to miss eating at in Kyoto, like the national garden where you can eat out of an imperial carriage, and Kichi Kichi, where the rice omelette king is ready to serve you with a smile…and a song!

Cafe information

World Coffee Colorado Kyoto Station Hachijoguchi store / ワールドコーヒー コロラド 京都駅前八条口店

Address: Kyoto-fu, Kyoto-shi, Minami-ku, Higashikujo Muromachi 64-4

京都府京都市南区東九条室町64-4

Hours: 8:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

