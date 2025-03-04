Sakura-seekers should swing by this spring event in a popular shopping complex to enjoy the spring blossoms without the sniffles.

Spring is in the air again at Ikebukuro’s popular Sunshine City shopping complex in downtown Tokyo! The annual even, called the Tenbou-Park Sakura Festival, is officially underway now through May 11. Held at the Sunshine 60 Observatory Tenbou-Park on the 60th floor of the Sunshine 60 building, visitors can enjoy sweeping views of Tokyo with the added bonus of some springtime flower decorations infused into the park’s artificial grass knoll area.

Instagram-worthy photo spots abound, including a sakura seat by the window and a pool filled with sakura petals. Some of the displays are enhanced with sprigs of real Somei Yoshino sakura cultivars, Japan’s most popular kind of cherry blossom that was originally cultivated in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward the part of the city Ikebukuro is located in.

▼ Perhaps the world’s most magnificent sakura throne

Evening visitors will experience a different kind of park as the lights are dimmed and the sakura are gently lit up by ethereal illuminations.

If the sight of those grassy knolls has made you pine for a picnic, luckily the Tenbou-Park Cafe has you covered in the form of a limited-time spring-inspired menu. Borrow a sakura-motif picnic blanket for free and relax on the ground as you indulge in one of these sweet treats.

● Heavenly strawberry au lait (600 yen/US$3.98)

● Hana yori dango “dumplings before flowers” parfait (950 yen)

● Sakura Mont Blanc (600 yen)

● Strawberry banana smoothie (800 yen)

● Bacon egg sandwich with mini-salad and fries (950 yen)

● [Evening visitors only] Moonlight lemon sour alcoholic drink (800 yen)

Furthermore, picnicking isn’t the only activity you can enjoy, as the park will offer different kind of workshops, concerts, and live art demonstration events throughout the festival’s duration, many of which are perfect for families with children of all ages. One special workshop this year will teach visitors how to make character candles that incorporate glasswork.

Admission to the Tenbou-Park Sakura Festival is the same as regular admission to the park, beginning at 700 yen for adults and 500 yen for children on weekdays. Be sure to swing by if you’re in the Ikebukuro area–and if you still haven’t gotten your fill of sakura after that, you can always stop by some popular cafe chains on your way back to the station.

Event information

Tenbou-Park Sakura Festival / てんぼうパーク さくらまつり

Address: Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Higashi-Ikebukuro 3-1 Sunshine City Sunshine 60 Building, 60th floor

東京都豊島区東池袋 3-1 サンシャインシティ サンシャイン60ビル・60F

Duration: February 27-May 11

Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

