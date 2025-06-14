Fans of Chiikawa and friends will delight in an opportunity to become immersed in the characters’ world.

The charm of web manga-turned-anime character Chiikawa doesn’t diminish despite it being of an undetermined, animal-like species. Its name, which is short for nanka chiisakute kawaii yatsu (“something small and cute”), only adds to its appeal.

In fact, Chiikawa’s appeal has grown so much in the past five years that it’s about to get something that only the most popular of Japanese mascots can achieve with Chiikawa Park, which will officially open to the public on July 28 in the Annex Building of Ikebukuro’s popular Sunshine City shopping complex.

▼ Promotional image for Chiikawa Park

Chiikawa Park isn’t said to be so much of an amusement park as it is an immersive space where visitors can feel like they’ve actually stepped Chiikawa’s world. Game corners and a shop selling limited-edition items will also add to the fun.

Not many details about the experiential area of the park have been released yet, but we do know that it will include many scenes from the manga in which you can join in on the action and take fun pictures. For instance, you might just happen to run into Ode the giant breaking out of jail as you move along!

Examples of the on-site games will include “Spiderweb Catcher,” in which players must capture the characters with a web, and “Meatball Rolling,” in which players must roll “meatballs” into holes.

For many visitors, the chance to snag some limited-edition merchandise may be a main draw. The park shop is set to sell a variety of goodies, both of the practical and decorative variety, for you to add to your Chiikawa collection. Here are some of the items that have been released so far.

● Chiikawa Park Puwakoro Stuffies (small size)

8 types, 2,420 yen (US$17) each

● Chiikawa Park Puwakoro Mascots (small size)

8 types, 1,650 yen each

● Chiikawa Park Popcorn Buckets

3 types, 4,180 yen each

● Chiikawa Park T-Shirts Main visual

3 colors, 3,190 yen each

● Pocketable eco-friendly reusable bag

4 types, 1,200 yen each

For Chiikawa Park’s opening month, tickets will be distributed by an advance lottery system only. Applications for the lottery will be accepted here between June 16 though 23, with winners announced on July 1. Each person entering the lottery can apply for up to 4 tickets.

Given the popularity of Chiikawa both at home and abroad, the grand opening of Chiikawa Park seems to signal that we’ll be able to get our fill of the little guy and its friends for a long time to come.

Park information

Chiikawa Park / ちいかわパーク

Address: Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Higashi-Ikebukuro 3-3-5, Sunshine City Annex, B1 and 1st floors

東京都豊島区東池袋 3-3-5 サンシャインシティ アネックス B1F・1F

Open: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (last entry at 7 p.m.)

Website

Source, images: PR Times

