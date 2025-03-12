There’s only one truth here and it’s that fans will be excited to ride in these stylishly updated train cars!

Newly designed Detective Conan (also known as Case Closed) train cars are rolling out on March 17! Fans of the manga/anime series who catch a train on the stretch of rail between Tottori Station and Yonago Station on the JR West San’in Main Line can experience the thrill of the ride–thankfully without the murder mystery element that the franchise is known for.

The town of Hokuei in Tottori Prefecture is the birthplace of Gosho Aoyama, the creator of Detective Conan. Tottori has long embraced its connection to the long-running, beloved series, even hosting American late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien once in 2018 due to the name connection. Detective Conan-themed trains first began operations in 2012, with yellow train cars from 2012-2019, pink train cars from 2015-2021, blue-red train cars from 2019-2025, and detective-themed train cars from 2021 through to the present. While the latter will continue operations as usual, it’s the blue-red train cars that were officially retired on March 4 and are about to be replaced with new designs.

▼ All Detective Conan-themed trains ever in operation in Tottori

Those newly designed train cars, set to begin regular operations on March 17, are no unsolved mystery and have already been revealed. This time, the theme is a white-black color scheme and each train car features a different cast of popular characters. The white car, on the side of Yonago Station, features Conan Edogawa/Shin’ichi Kudo and some of his main friends and allies, including Shuichi Akai and Ai Haibara. Meanwhile, the black car, on the side of Tottori Station, features members of the criminal Black Organization, including Gin, Vodka, and Vermouth.

▼ Frontal view of the train cars

In addition, the new designs aren’t just located on the outside of the train, as the entrances to the toilets also come with a special interior illustration. A fun touch is that the pictograms on the bathroom door are of Conan and Ran Mori.

A special commemoration ceremony for the new train cars is planned for March 16 from 2:40-3:05 p.m. at Yura Station (nicknamed “Conan Station”) on Platform 3, when it will depart for nearby Kurayoshi Station for its first ride. The governor of Tottori Prefecture, JR West representatives, and the mayor of Hokuei will all be in attendance.

It’s an exciting start of 2025 for Detective Conan fans, as it was recently announced that the series will be collaborating with the Harry Potter franchise as well. Let’s hope that there will be plenty more good surprises for the fans in the year to come!

Source, images: PR Times

