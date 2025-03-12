Stanley cups and colour-changing tumblers are just some of the highlights in this mega collection.

Whenever a new season arrives in Japan, Starbucks is one of the first to herald its arrival with a range of limited-edition goods. Now, as we transition from winter to spring, the chain is releasing a new range filled with joyous springtime hues, covering all sorts of drinkware, from mugs to Stanley cups…and some special reusable tumblers that change colour before your very eyes.

There’s a wide variety of goods to suit all different tastes, so let’s get to it and take a closer look at the collection below!

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Misty Blue — 591 millilitres (20 ounces); 5,450 yen (US$37.10)

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Misty Blue — 473 millilitres; 4,950 yen

▼ Can Shape Stainless Steel Bottle Crack Purple Gradation — 473 millilitres; 5,300 yen

▼ Can Shape Stainless Steel Bottle Crack Mint Green — 355 millilitres; 4,650 yen

▼ Stainless Steel Logo Bottle Gold — 473 millilitres; 4,800 yen

▼ Stainless Steel ToGo Logo Tumbler Metallic — 473 millilitres; 4,500 yen

▼ Stainless Steel Logo Bottle Silver (online store only) — 473 millilitres; 4,800 yen

▼ Can Shape Stainless Steel Bottle Ivory (online store only) — 355 millilitres; 4,150 yen

▼ 3-Way Stainless Tumbler Stanley Blue Gradient — 414 millilitres; 5,100 yen

▼ 3-Way Stainless Tumbler Stanley Mint Green Gradient — 591 millilitres; 6,300 yen

▼ 3-Way Stainless Tumbler Stanley Mint Green Gradient — 887 millilitres; 7,200 yen

▼ 3-Way Stainless Tumbler Stanley Gradient (online store only) — 414 millilitres; 5,100 yen

▼ Logo Cold Cup Tumbler Neon Yellow — 710 millilitres; 2,850 yen

▼ Logo Cold Cup Tumbler Neon Pink — 710 millilitres; 2,850 yen

▼ Shaker Bottle — 444 millilitres; 2,500 yen

▼ Heat-resistant Glass Mug Medal Light Green — 355 millilitres; 3,300 yen

▼ Glass Tumbler Blue Gradient — 473 millilitres; 3,300 yen

The items above do a great job of conveying the changing colours on the landscape as we transition from winter to spring, but the colour-changing cups below take things to the next level.

▼ Mystery Colour Changing Reusable Cold Cup (store sales only) – 710 millilitres; 900 yen

▼ The cup changes colour when cold, so you won’t know which of the four designs you’ve received until you add a chilled beverage to it.

▼ Mystery Colour Changing Reusable Cold Cup (710 millilitres) + Mystery Pack Reusable Cup Straw Cap Bearista — 1,500 yen

The straw caps above are sold in sealed bags so the gummy-inspired colour you receive is also a mystery upon purchasing. These cup accessories are a fun way to add excitement and colour to your drink, and there’s another set of accessories that come included with one other product in the range.

▼ The Joy Pack Water Bottle Beige — 710 millilitres; 1,900 yen

Each bottle comes with a free sticker and coin case, packaged in a silver bag to conceal which of the four varieties you’ve received. The stickers feature Bearista designs inspired by gummy candies in different colours.

▼ The four varieties available

And if you’d like to match your colour-changing cups and gummy-coloured Bearistas to your reusable eco bag, Starbucks is releasing a specially designed type that’s separated in the middle so you can carry your hot items on one side and cold items in the other. There are five designs available, priced at 2,400 yen each, and they all come with a card case to carry your Starbucks card.

▼ The Mint and Black designs can be purchase in stores and online…

▼ …while the Blue, Red, and Yellow are only available online.

The entire collection will be available to purchase from 12 March, except the online store-only items, which were released on 10 March. It’s a colourful way to welcome spring into our lives, and all the cups, mugs and tumblers will be the perfect partner for the new colour-changing Frappuccino.

Source, images: Press release

