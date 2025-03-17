Japan has many shrines linked to prosperity, but these five are considered some of the best for boosting financial luck.

2025 is the Year of the Snake, a time said to be great for financial luck and personal transformation. In Japanese mythology, snakes have long been associated with wealth, prosperity, and divine blessings, particularly white and gold ones. The shedding of their skin also symbolizes the casting off the old and welcoming the new, so whether it is to better yourself or your wallet, snakes have an intimate connection.

While there are several snake-related shrines in Japan, the following five are Japan’s top picks for increasing your financial fortunes.

When it comes to wealth and snakes in mythology, one deity stands out above the rest: Benzaiten. The goddess of wealth, wisdom, and the arts, she is known to utilize white snakes as her messengers, and is highly venerated throughout many shrines and temples in Japan. Historically, there have always been the Three Great Benzaiten Shrines of Enoshima Shrine, Itsukushima Shrine, and Tsukubusuma Shrine. However, more recently, two more sites have been added to create the Five Great Benzaiten Sanctuaries: Tenkawa Daibenzaiten Shrine and Kinkasan Koganeyama Shrine.

Tenkawa Daibenzaiten Shrine, Nara

Deep in the mountains of Nara Prefecture, there lies a powerful and mystical shrine. It is said that only those who are called there by the gods can visit. It is a well-known pilgrimage site for artists, musicians, performers, or those seeking financial or business success. This shrine is a great choice for those with money woes.

Kinkasan Koganeyama Shrine, Miyagi

Said to be near the site where gold was first discovered in Japan, this renowned shrine enshrines the Japanese gods of mining, Kanayama Biko no Kami and Kanayama Bime no Kami, as well as Ichikishima-hime, one of Benzaiten’s manifestations. Legend states that if you visit three years in a row, you’ll no longer have troubles with money. However, being located on an island, access is a bit more challenging as you’ll need to hop on a boat.

Enoshima Shrine, Kanagawa

For centuries, this shrine has been a popular destination for its stunning views of Mt. Fuji, its proximity to Tokyo, and its reputation for bringing luck in entertainment, finances, and relationships. Not only housing Benzaiten, the shrine also has a dragon deity of fortune, as well as an Inari god (a Shinto deity associated with fertility, agriculture, and prosperity), all of whom offer financial blessings. While also located on an island, Enoshima Shrine can be accessed by foot from the mainland across a bridge. Be sure to enjoy Enoshima’s many dragon statues as, much like snakes, they are seen as symbols of wealth and power.

Itsukushima Shrine, Hiroshima

Both a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Japan’s Three Scenic Views, this shrine is dedicated to the three Munakata goddesses, of which the previously mentioned Ichikishima-hime (Benzaiten) is the most important. Praying at the shrine is said to lead to blessings in luck, victory, career success, and business prosperity. Many believe water and money are connected, as both flow freely. Visiting the shrine at high tide might be the best way to keep your finances flowing, and it makes for a great photo.

Tsukubusuma Shrine, Shiga

Situated on an island in Lake Biwa, Japan’s largest lake, this shrine is a prime spot to pray for financial prosperity. The entire island is a powerful energy spot, offering blessings for financial success and business prosperity. Being an island, this too can only be reached by boat. Legend has it that writing a wish on a clay plate and tossing it into the water increases the chances of your prayers coming true, so be sure to give it a try when you visit.

While many of these shrines are tricky to get to, be it tucked away in the mountains or out on islands, it only serves to make their blessings feel even more special. If your wallet could do with a little extra garnishing, or you just happen to be in the area, take the opportunity to visit one of these five shrines and ask for a blessing from Benzaiten. Or if you were instead hoping to get more up close and personal with snakes this year, you should check out Japan Snake Center.

Source, images: PR Times

