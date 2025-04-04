There are more than 600 bars and pubs in Noge, and these wristbands seek to help you find one that’s just right for you.

There’s nothing quite like heading out for a drink, finding a bar with a great atmosphere, and meeting new people over a couple of cold ones…except maybe heading out for a drink, finding a bar with a great atmosphere, and just relaxing as you leisurely and quietly sip your drink and enjoy some mental me time.

Of course, it’s not always easy for other people to know which of those opposite ends of the reason-for-going-to-a-bar spectrum you’re on, which brings us to an idea being presented in Noge, a neighborhood in Yokohama said to have more than 600 bars and pubs.

Called Tonight’s Wristband, or Konya no Wristband in Japanese, they were developed by a woman with a love of sake and an American expat living in Yokohama. Each band has a declaration of what sort of mood you’re in, written in both English and Japanese, to help people looking to make new friends break the ice or people who aren’t in the mood for conversation politely turn down such overtures in advance.

There’s a total of six wristbands in the set, divided into three color-coded categories. The gregarious green bands are for those looking to actively mingle and chat about anything.

The yellow bands are a bit more focused in their conversational scope. They’re especially suited for those new in town/new in bar, who’re looking for recommendations from the staff or regular customers on what to see and drink in Yokohama.

Finally, the red bands are a non-verbal thanks-but-no-thanks.

Produced with coordination from H.K. Design and business planning consultants TransomKnot, the wristbands are being promoted under the See You in Noge project name. The plan is to start offering them for sale to individuals or bars this summer, priced at 500 yen (US$3.40) for the set, but between now and April 30 a limited number of sets are being given away as free samples, which can be requested by following the See You in Noge Twitter or Instagram accounts (here and here) and then sending a direct message.

