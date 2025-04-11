If you ever thought, “I would buy this, if only it were Myaku-Myaku,” then this store is for you!

We are literally days away from the start of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo and all the futuristic exhibits and sushi restaurants inside the international event. To take advantage of the building excitement, a whole new 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo Official Store is set to open near the Central Exit of JR Osaka Station from 13 April.

It’s located in what’s normally the Ekimaru a la Mode store, which is where we visited almost two years ago. However, this is a completely revamped store with a slew of new merchandise that combines some Osaka-themed goods with the Expo’s official mascot, the eternally gooey Myaku-Myaku.

First, Pine Ame (Pineapple Candy) is a popular brand of hard candy established in Osaka and now you can buy a tin of it in the form of Myaku-Myaku Ame, decorated to the hilt with the mascot’s dripping poses for 1,269 yen ($8.75).

Then, we have Myaku-Myaku Banana Cake for 972 yen. Sure, that might closely resemble a certain famous souvenir of Osaka’s rival city, but who wants to bring that up and ruin a delicious snack for everyone?

There are also some girthy Uni-ball pens made by Mitsubishi. They all bear the likeness of the big Myak and come in Yogurt, Banana, and Grape, all of which are colors and not flavors, though for 1,650 yen each, I would hope they smell nice too.

And if you make a mistake with your pens, fear not. A Myaku-Myaku eraser is also selling for 660 yen. Actually, it probably can’t erase pen marks, but you can still let off some steam by rubbing the mascot’s face in your mistakes.

A plush toy Myaku-Myaku can be yours for 4,400 yen. It’s a beanbag-style stuffed doll, which seems fitting for this creature since it does seem to have the consistency of a wet garbage bag.

If you’re not a stickler for realism, there is a softer plush toy as well, for 6,600 yen.

However, this one dances around and asks you to play with it.

Carry all your belongings in style, or better yet, carry them in a Myaku-Myaku pouch for 4,620 yen.

That can seem a little bulky though, so you might prefer a soft Myaku-Myaku head charm to attach wherever you please, for 1,100 yen.

I was once asked, “If you love Myaku-Myaku, why don’t you draw a picture of it?” to which I wittily replied, “I can’t, because the official Myaku-Myaku Expo 2025 Coupy Pencils haven’t gone on sale for 1,760 yen yet, fartbreath.”

Coupy Pencils are a type of plastic crayon created in part by Osaka-based company Sakura Color Products and are designed to keep your hands cleaner than wax crayons or pencil crayons.

We saw a short time ago how mascots might not be the best when it comes to managing our money. But this soft vinyl Myaku-Myaku-bank looks like a sturdy container to hold your valuable coinage and build your financial empire after an initial cost of 8,800 yen.

Still not enough Myaku-Myaku to fill that entrail-shaped hole in your life? That’s OK because there’s sure to be much more Myaku merch at the official store, so head on down and pick some up while the Expo is in town.

Store information

2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo Official Store / 2025大阪・関西万博オフィシャルストア

Address: Ekimaru a la Mode JR Osaka Station Central Exit Store

エキマル ア・ラ・モードJR大阪駅中央口店

Osaka-shi, Kita-ku, Umeda 3-1-1 JR Osaka Station Central Exit outside the ticket gates (Central Concourse North)

大阪市北区梅田3-1－1 JR大阪駅中央口改札外（中央コンコース北）

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Opens from 13 April)

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!