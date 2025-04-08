Region-exclusive chocolates are the newest must-buy Osaka souvenirs.

It’s been a long time between new KitKat flavours in Japan, but thankfully that’s all changed now, with not one but two new flavours set to delight our taste buds.

The first new release is particularly surprising as it pairs the wafer-covered chocolates with “Pine Ame“, a popular pineapple candy that’s so famous it’s a household name in Japan.

▼ Pine Ame (left), new Pine Ame-flavoured KitKats (right)

While we can’t quite wrap our heads around the unusual combination of hard candy and KitKat chocolate, Nestlé says it’s a sublime pairing. With powdered pineapple juice kneaded into the dough used to make the wafers, and in the cream that sits within them, the new KitKat is said to perfectly capture the sweet-yet-tart flavour of the candy.

▼ The wafers are encased in pineapple-flavoured chocolate for an explosion of tropical flavours.

While locals who’ve grown up enjoying Pine Ame will definitely get a kick out of the new KitKats, this collaboration also serves to introduce the candy to foreign audiences, particularly those visiting for Osaka Expo 2025, which is set to begin on 13 April.

▼ Pine Ame was born in Osaka back in 1951, so the new KitKat is set to be sold only within the Kansai region where Osaka is located.

Available in a box that contains 10 individually wrapped Kitkats, the new flavour is set to retail at a recommended price of 1,166 yen (US$7.90).

People in the Kansai region are being treated to another special KitKat, this time in Sakura Flavour.

Though we’ve seen sakura KitKats in Japan before, this variety has a whole new look, with gorgeous gradated hues of pink along the chocolate, compared to the all-pink colours seen previously. While the colour is gradated, giving you slightly different flavour profiles along its length, with white chocolate at one end and more concentrated sakura-flavoured chocolate at the other, the taste inside is consistent throughout, with sakura leaf powder in both the wafers and the cream.

This new flavour is also being sold in boxes of 10, at a retail price of 1,296 yen, with images of Osaka Castle on the wrappers inside and the outer packaging.

The other side of the box features a dreamy sakura image of Dotonbori, another top tourist site in the area.



The new sakura KitKat went on sale at souvenir shops in the Kansai area on 3 March, while the new Pine Ame KitKat will be available in the region from 9 April.

