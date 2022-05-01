The mascot, described as aggressively disgusting, is currently without a name to call it by.

The organisers of the 2025 Osaka World Expo have decided to once more enlist the help of the public, this time to help them come up with a new name for their mascot.

You may remember the mascot was making waves online when it was first announced, as unlike normal character mascots, it looked like something straight out of a horror movie.

As one of the mottos of the event is designing a future society of shining lives, the monstrosity of a mascot has already been given a unofficial name by netizens — Inochi no Kagayaki-kun (Shining Life-kun). However, organisers have recently commented: “We aren’t considering that as the official name at this point.”

▼ “Wait, its name isn’t Inochi no Kagayaki-kun?! I hope they can find a great name for it!”

Instead, the organisers have decided to ask the public for suggestions for a name. Seeing as the mascot will be used for promotional activities and official merchandise, this is a great opportunity to really be a lasting part of the 2025 World Expo.

Before you go rushing to suggest the mascot be named Sleep Paralysis Demon, be aware that the person who suggests the winning name will net themselves a cool 300,000 yen (US$2,310). The entry form also requires you to write your reasons for coming up with your suggested name, so “I’m suggesting ‘AGGGGGH-kun because just look at it,” probably won’t do you any favours.

Although you definitely won’t be alone in suggesting horror-based names, if comments by Japanese netizens are anything to go by. Those who had recovered from the shock of learning it was not in fact called Inochi no Kagayaki-kun were quick to come up with some gruesome suggestions of their own.

“I’m gonna suggest Death Bringer.”

“I think Curse from the Abyss would be a good choice.”

“What about End of the World-kun?”

“I’ve seen a lot of suggestions for Kill Me-kun, haha.”

▼ This Twitter user added some art to go with his suggestion of Game of Death.

Anyone can submit a name for consideration, and two suggestions are allowed per person. The name must be written in either hiragana or katakana, and names that are gender based will not be considered, as the mascot is genderless. Unfortunately, only Japanese nationals or people with Japanese residency are eligible to enter, but anyone who meets those requirements can send their suggestions here. Entries will be open until May 16.

In the meantime, take the time to cleanse your mascot palette with something a little less grotesque, like this drunk airplane mascot from Osaka International Airport.

Source: Livedoor News via Hachima Kiko

Images: Osaka 2025 World Expo Official Site

