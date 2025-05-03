Princess Mononoke anime characters highlight the beauty of nature…and the Japanese language.

The Japanese language is filled with beautiful words that do a wonderful job of painting a picture and capturing a sentiment, and one of those words is “biyori”.

Literally meaning “fine weather” on its own, when combined with a noun or activity before it, it can mean “perfect weather for…” or “perfect day for…”. In this way, “hanami biyori” can mean “perfect weather for flower-viewing”, and “matcha biyori” can mean “perfect day for matcha”, and, in the instance of this new product from Ghibli specialty chain Donguri Kyowakoku, “ichirin biyori”, which means “perfect day for a single flower”.

The product goes by the full name “Mononoke Hime Ichirinzashi Kodama no Ichirin Biyori” which translates as “Princess Mononoke Single Flower Vase Kodama’s Perfect Day for a Single Flower“. It does a good job of describing the product in detail, while also capturing a sense of poetic whimsy in the title, and it features not one but two kodama forest spirits from Princess Mononoke.

While the product is designed to hold a single flower, the kodama appear to be sitting on two tree stumps with gorgeous details that capture the magical wonder of the forest, complete with ferns, mushrooms, butterflies and what looks to be a hidden mouse.

The kodama are also beautifully detailed, with expressions that give them a unique sense of character.

While they’re beautiful to look at in the light, they take on a mysterious quality at night, when their phosphorescence makes them glow in the dark.

Their true beauty, however, is revealed when a single-stemmed flower is popped into the vase. That’s when the kodama look as if they’re gazing up at the beauty of nature, and perhaps saying to each other, “ichirin biyori”.

The unique vase is a wonderful way to bring the beauty of nature into your home, and it can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, priced at 5,500 yen (US$38.48). If you’d like to add even more kodama to your collection, this range of glow-in-the-dark figures is ready to receive your love…and bask in the beauty of your flower.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!