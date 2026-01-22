Three anime characters bring a dash of magic with them into the real world.

Just as Studio Ghibli creates mystery and intrigue in its movie worlds, it also creates mystery and intrigue with its merchandise. Case in point is this brand new release from Ghibli specialty retailer Donguri Kyowakoku, which adds three new characters to its “Komorebi” plush toy collection.

The word “komorebi” often tops the list as people’s favourite Japanese word, and for good reason. Not only does it roll off the tongue beautifully, it means “dappled sunlight“, evoking images of forests and a sense of magic, with the possibility that something might appear in the liminal space between light and shadow.

It’s a perfect moniker for this range of plush toys, which brings some of the studio’s magical characters into the spotlight, and now there are three more to choose from, starting with…

▼ …the Kodama from Princess Mononoke.

Measuring 15 × 13 × 9 centimetres (5.9 × 5.1 × 3.5 inches), this plush kodama is a lot softer than the characters in the film, who bobble their heads to make a clacking sound like creaking bamboo.

While this sweet Kodama might not clack its head, it does have the same imploring expression as the forest spirits from the film.

▼ Sharing the spotlight with the Kodama is the Ootori from Spirited Away.

These giant duck-like birds (“ootori” literally means “big bird”), like to soak in the tubs inside Spirited Away‘s magical bathhouse.

Measuring 21×19.5×16 centimetres, and complete with a leaf on its head and giant, unblinking eyes, this is a perfect mini replica of the big birds seen in the movie.

▼ Finally, we have Boh in mouse form, also from Spirited Away.

This plush toy replicates all the cute details of the lavender-hued mouse, including its pink tail.

At 22×13×22 centimetres, this sweet baby is perfectly sized to be your desk buddy, and is always ready to receive breaktime cuddles.

Despite being similarly sized, the three new characters are differently priced, with the Kodama retailing for 2,640 yen (US$16.72), the Ootori for 3,960 yen and Boh in mouse form for 4,180 yen. Combined with the previous character release, this new trio now brings the total number of plushies in the Komorebi range to 13, and with the promise of more characters to come, we can’t wait to see who’ll be joining them next.

