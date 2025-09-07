Kodama wants to hang out on your pocket, day or night.

Princess Mononoke is Studio Ghibli’s darkest film, filled with imposing, intimidating, and even violent imagery. As such, it might not seem like an anime that easily lends itself to a playful T-shirt design, until you remember that mixed in with all the raging forest gods and musket-packing soldiers, Princess Mononoke also features these guys.

While everyone else spends a good portion of the movie trying to shoot, slash, gore, or burn someone or something, the kodama forest spirits are content to nonchalantly chill and mysteriously rattle among the trees. They bring that same relaxed but eye-catching aura to this new pocketed T-shirt that’s a collaboration between Ghibli’s GBL high-end fashion line and apparel company Good On.

▼ You can almost feel him wondering how much longer it’s going to be until the seedling’s branches are big enough to sit on.

▼ Yes, the temptation to put a little bell inside the pocket will be immense.

Of course, as Princess Mononoke fans know, rattling isn’t the only memorable thing that kodama do. Once they sun goes down, they glow…

…so the one on the shirt does too!

Technically, you don’t have to wait until sundown, since the glow-in-the-dark material will work its magic in shadowy indoor places too. Still, it’s got to be especially cool to look down while you’re out and about and realize that your kodama buddy is now gently luminescent.

▼ The back of the shirt is plain, but sports a Good On/GBL collaboration tag.

As a team-up between Ghibli’s premium clothing line and a designer T-shirt company, the all-cotton Princess Mononoke kodama shirt is priced at 12,100 yen (US$82) and can be ordered online through Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku here.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

