Joy is here, with an array of our favourite characters, and vehicles, from famous Ghibli films.

Studio Ghibli specialty chain Donguri Kyowakoku is bursting at the seams with cute merchandise, making it a haven of happiness for fans. Now our grins haven grown wider to match Totoro’s, thanks to a new collection of goods covering not only My Neighbour Totoro but two other popular classics, Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away.

The journey to happiness begins with a series of keychains, led by the big Totoro, who appears on a magic spinning top, just as he does during the famous night scene.

Totoro’s flight through the night sky is beautifully replicated in this keychain, with the slightly forward-leaning design capturing the sense of flight.

▼ The top spins around, adding a fun interactive element to the piece.

Joining Totoro for the flight are two of his most trusted companions, the small white and medium blue Totoro, who cling to his chest and are adorably pushed into the character’s fur due to the force of the wind.

If you thought Totoro was cuteness overload, then wait until you lay eyes on the Princess Mononoke Katakata Kodama keychain.

Like the Totoro keychain, this one captures an incredible sense of movement from every angle.

The body moves separately to its head, so its noggin wobbles like the forest spirits in the film. It even makes a similar “katakata” sound, which is onomatopoeia for clattering or rattling, so you’ll feel like you have your very own forest spirit companion everywhere you go.

▼ Plus, it glows in the dark like the kodama in the film.

Next up, we have two characters from Spirited Away, starting with the ever-popular No Face.

This design is reminiscent of the scene where No Face magically produces gold pieces in his hands and scatters them over the wide-eyed crowds in the bathhouse.

While the character’s mask and pile of gold might be the first thing to catch your eye, there’s another detail that’s just as captivating — the transparency of the character’s lower body.

The transparent material used in the design is incredibly unique, and it’s clear to see in a variety of settings, from dimly lit environments to brightly lit ones.

This is a beautiful replica of the character that will make an impact wherever you choose to display it.

The other Spirited Away character, or characters, from the series makes its appearance in the “Kasanari Kashira” keychain.

Translating as “Stacked Heads”, this design give you not one, not two, but all three of the bouncing heads from the movie.

This keychain also has an interactive element, in the sense that the heads aren’t tightly stacked upon each other so they move slightly when pushed, giving you the feeling that they may well tumble and fall at any moment.

The keychains are reasonably priced, at 1,540 yen (US$10.49) each, so if you find yourself struggling to choose just one, you could go home with all four.

There are two more keychains in the lineup, but before we get to them, let’s take a moment to admire two new items dedicated to the Soot Sprites from My Neighbour Totoro.

The My Neighbour Totoro Soot Sprite Hide and Seek Scrunchie (1,540 yen) lets you wear the charming dust bunnies in your hair.

▼ Their ever-staring eyes will definitely turn heads as they peer out at passersby.

If you prefer to gaze at them yourself, you can always wear them around your wrist until you need them to tie up your tresses again.

The My Neighbour Totoro Fluffy Soot Sprite Mirror (2,090 yen) is a soft and fluffy way to check your appearance.

The long pile will make you want to stroke your Soot Sprite at every opportunity, and although it comes with a ball chain, so you can attach it to your bag or pouch and enjoy it like a mascot…

▼ … it serves a practical purpose as well!

▼ Mirror, mirror, in my hand, who is the cutest in the land?

Now we come to the final two keychains, which look very different to the first lot.

▼ These look more like toy cars than keychains.

Not only do they look like toy vehicles, they act like them too, as they have a pull-back mechanism so you can let them race along your tabletop.

The My Neighbour Totoro Pullback Keychain Auto Tricycle PBK-01 (2,200 yen) brings to life the tiny trike that carries the luggage and household items of the Kusakabe Family as they move into their rural home.

There are lots of cute details to discover, like the Soot Sprite hidden under the three-wheeler, near the muffler, where soot might accumulate.

While the keychain clip can be detached from the trike when being used as a toy vehicle, those who don’t ever want to be parted with such cuteness can use the clip to take it anywhere and everywhere.

It even comes in a beautiful presentation/storage box, with background art taking you right into the world of the movie.

The final keychain is the My Neighbour Totoro Pullback Keychain Bonnet Bus PBK-02 (2,200 yen).

This mode of transport might not be as mystical as the Catbus but it’s just as charming. particularly in its miniaturised, shrunk-down form.

This one also has a pull-back mechanism, which, like the trike, is said to be so powerful it’ll surprise you with its speed, and ability to tackle all types of terrain.

This model also comes with a detachable keychain part…

… and a beautifully designed box that you won’t be able to throw away.

That’s a whole lot of happiness in one new release, and this is only the beginning, as Donguri Kyowakoku says the pullback keychain series is expected to expand to include more familiar vehicles in future.

With seaplanes, flying boats, and gliders appearing in Ghibli movies, our minds are now racing with the possibilities for future releases. Although given the recent restock of Catbus merchandise, we have our fingers crossed that the giant cat will be coming our way in miniature pullback form soon!

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8)

