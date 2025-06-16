It takes five countries to make this ready-to-drink cocktail in a can.

Earlier this month, Suntory released the newest iteration of its ready-to-drink Hakushu Highball, made with the signature spirit produced at its Hakushu distillery. That’s not the only canned whisky cocktail Suntory is serving up this summer, though.

Next on the schedule is the Suntory World Whisky Ao Highball. Ao gets its “world whisky” designation by being a blended whisky that sources its components from five famed whisky-producing regions in which Suntory operates, drawing from the Suntory Yamazaki and Hakushu Distilleries in Japan, Ireland’s Cooley distillery, the U.S.’s Jim Bean Clermont Distillery, Canada’s Alberta Distillery, and Scottland’s Ardmore and Glen Garioch Distilleries.

In Japanese, the word ao means “blue,” and Suntory says the name was chosen to symbolize “the sea that unites the continents,” and that instead of blending Ao’s component whiskies to homogenize their taste, this mixture is crafted to smoothly layer and highlight their respective characteristic qualities.

This is Suntory’s first time to offer an Ao-based ready-to-drink canned beverage, and it promises an aroma with an inviting touch of sweetness, rich flavor, and a comfortably smoky finish, all with no mixing or stirring required on your part before you partake of the 9-percent-alcohol cocktail.

The Suntory World Whisky Ao Highball is priced at 350 yen (US$2.40) and goes on sale, in limited quantities, at stores across Japan on August 5.

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Suntory, PR Times

