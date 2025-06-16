♪M-I-S, T-E-R, D-O-N-U-T♪

In the vast majority of circumstances, having mice in your restaurant would be nothing to smile about, and the sort of news that most companies would want to keep as tight a lid on as possible. However, there’s a rare exception on the way for Japan’s leading donut chain, Mister Donut, which not only is intentionally inviting in a pair of mouse visitors, but is telling everyone about it.

That’s because while they’re technically rodents, Mickey Mouse and gal-pal Minnie’s status as beloved animated characters means they don’t present any sort of hygiene issue for Mister Donut, and are instead a cause for celebration as the chain gears up for its first-ever collaboration with Disney. Slated on the opposite side of the seasonal cycle as Mister Donut’s annual winter Pokémon donuts, the Disney sweets will be going on sale in midsummer.

Details are currently scarce, but a preview photo of the Mickey donut looks like a three-part treat, with a chocolate-coated donut in the center and a pair of “ears” up top, though it’s hard to see if these are separate spheres served as part of a set or if they’re connected to the donut in a sort of hybrid of a standard donut and Mister Donut’s popular Pon de Ring confectionaries, which are rings made of donut dough orbs. Mickey’s shorts, meanwhile, bear resemblance to Mister Donut’s Poké Ball donut which was dusted with strawberry sugar, so we might be seeing/tasting that flavor again here.

Mister Donut is also promising a Minnie Mouse donut, though with no preview images of it yet released it’s a mystery as to whether it’ll simple be a cosmetic variant of the Mickey one or its own thing entirely. Either way, the Disney donuts come in special Disney/Mister Donut packaging and will be available for a limited time starting in early July, assuming they don’t experience any non-cuteness-related delays like the chain’s original Pikachu donuts did.

Source, images: PR Times

