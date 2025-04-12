Suntory’s Premium Highball Kahushu is returning to stores soon.

For many years, Suntory was best known internationally for its beer, something you’d casually crack open a can of when you wanted to partake. Then the world realized that Suntory also makes some very fine whisky, with its Hakushu brand becoming one of the flagbearers for Japanese whisky. And then some very smart people at Suntory said “Hey, why don’t we create a way to casually crack open a can that delivers the flavor and quality of Hakushu?”

Thus was born Suntory’s Premium Highball Hakushu canned cocktail. However, similarly to how the Hakushu line itself sometimes doesn’t have enough supply to keep up with demand, the Premium Highball Hakushu is only periodically available, and only in limited quantities. Thankfully though we’ve now got a heads-up that not only is a new shipment coming in on June 10, it’s a new version of the drink to boot.

The new edition’s full name is Suntory Premium Highball Hakushu Sawayaka ni shite Yutaka na Yoin, with the back half translating loosely to “refreshing yet lingeringly rich.” When looking for it in stores you should be fine just asking for “Premium Highball Hakuchu,” but the Sawayaka ni shite Yutaka na Yoin part indicates that this is a different drink from the “Fragrant Smokey” Suntory Premium Highball that was available in 2023, and also separate from the “Sherry Cask Matured Blend” version from 2024. The new nine-percent-alcohol Suntory Premium Highball Hakushu is made with whisky aged in American white oak barrels for a result that’s flavorful without overpowering the taste buds. As a canned cocktail, it’s ready to drink directly from the container, but Suntory says the ingredients are blended to ensure an enjoyable flavor if it’s poured into a glass with ice as well.

No official price has been announced, but 2024’s Sherry Cask Matured Blend version sold for 600 yen (US$4). With prices for just about everything going up in Japan these days, it won’t be a shock if the new Premium Highball Hakushu comes in above 600 yen, but odds are it won’t be that much more expensive. Oh, and don’t worry if it doesn’t have the Japan Spirits and Liqueurs Makers Association’s mark of authentication to combat fake Japanese whisky sales, since that appears to be only for bottles of whisky itself, not canned whisky cocktails.

