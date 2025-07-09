You take a shot from the bottom and put it on top.

All over the world, people enjoy the classic game of Jenga as a way to put their wits, coordination, and steady nerves to the test. Some even go as far as adding a little spice by making it into a drinking game, where the addition of intoxication makes delicate movements of the blocks just that much harder.

A new company by the name of Janga is taking that to a whole other level by literally making alcohol a part of the game. Rather than wooden blocks, Janga is specially designed with 54 acrylic bottles that can hold a shot of any alcohol you prefer.

Each block is marked with a playing card number and suit plus two jokers for a certain sense of style that can also be used to incorporate different house rules, like only being able to pull blocks of a certain suit or pulling blocks in a certain order to make poker hands.

It’s clear to see that Janga is a bottler of alcohol with the most unique bottle design around, but they are really going all out in honor of their online store launching. From 1 to 11 July, they are accepting applications for Zeus Janga Japanese Whiskey 25 Years, filled with an extremely rare and select barrel-aged whiskey and selling for 1.98 million yen (US$14,000).

Only 10 bottles — and by bottles I mean Jenga games — will be sold, and you have to apply through a lottery for the privilege of buying it. It comes in a box engraved with a serial number identifying it as one of the rare few, and the mini bottles can be held in an acrylic case with a handle made of unbleached crocodile leather.

There are also optional LED pedestals and display cases if you really, and I mean REALLY, want to show it off. They will be available for purchase from the Janga website soon, according to the company.

▼ And just in case those other two were too subtle.

As for the Zeus Janga Japanese Whiskey 25 Years, entry to the lottery can be made on their official site. They don’t specifically say it’s limited to Japan, but the address fields don’t mention a country at all, so it might be. Still, since it’s a lottery anyway, it doesn’t hurt to enter, as long as you have the means to pay for it.

Besides that, Janga is also available in its other forms: Aphrodite Janga Scotch Whiskey Aged 12 Years, Demeter Janga Tequila Anejo, Hephaestus Janga Original Liqueur, and Artemis Janga Korean Soju. All of them are limited editions too, and none of them come cheap.

Still, since Janga is completely reusable, it might not be such a bad purchase in the long run. You can cut the costs from the initial expense by filling the blocks with some Oni Koroshi sake or chu-hi later on.

Source: Janga, PR Times

Images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!