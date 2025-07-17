Summer Fall’s Yuzu Bubbles blends California sun with Japanese tradition for an unusual beverage.

While browsing the drink selections at our local Lawson the other day, we came across something we’d never seen before — cans of Summer Fall Sparkling Sake.

As it turns out, this new drink can only be purchased at Lawson convenience stores, where it’s been on pre-sale since 8 July. Though initially only available in the Kanto region in and around Tokyo, these sweet little 250-millilitre (8.5-ounce) cans are now being rolled out at the chain’s locations around the country, and there’s a lot that makes them stand out from the crowd.

You may have spotted it in the photo above, but one of the factors that makes this little drink so unique is the fact that it was “Born in California, Crafted in Japan“. This tagline pays homage to the brand being born in California in 2024, but with manufacturing by Takara Shuzo, a company specialising in alcoholic beverages that was founded in Kyoto’s Fushimi in 1842. Another factor that makes it unusual is its use of domestic yuzu juice instead of artificial flavoring.

▼ There’s also the fact that it’s sparkling sake in a can, which isn’t common in Japan.

Summer Fall brands its sake as a “liqueur” as it’s made with unpolished, local California rice, wine yeast, and white koji (a mould typically used to make shochu, a distilled alcohol). This new take on traditional sake is an intriguing one that aims to combine Japanese and American culture in the drinking experience, and when we cracked the lid on it, Japan stepped out first as the tangy scent of yuzu filled the air.

The scent was a celebration of the popular citrus fruit, and it was far more aromatic and authentic than artificial flavouring. Pouring it into a glass, we could see the carbonation was quite strong, and it had a slightly pale, whitish hue, kind of like a sports drink.

Giving it a taste, we were surprised to find that it lacked the typical sake flavour we’re used to experiencing. It was refreshing, with a crisp finish, but the sweetness and aroma of rice that usually characterises sake seemed washed out, perhaps because of the yuzu flavour and the sharpness of the carbonation.

Personally, we would’ve preferred it to have a bit more sake-esque mellowness and sweetness, because without that it didn’t seem all that different to canned chu-hi drinks that contain distilled alcohol.

Still, it’s definitely tasty, especially when ice-cold and enjoyed on a sweltering hot day. Plus, the small volume doesn’t affect the drinking experience at all, because it actually contains 11 percent alcohol.

That’s a lot of strength for a tiny 250-millilitre can, especially when 350-millilitre “strong” chu-hi brands generally contain around 9 percent alcohol. Another thing to note is that the alcohol taste in the Summer Fall drinks becomes stronger at room temperature, which makes them a bit unpleasant, so you’ll want to ensure it’s icy cold before opening.

Though it might not appeal to all tastes, the yuzu-flavoured Summer Fall is worth trying at least once so you can make up your own mind on it. And it’ll be especially easy to try if you’re staying in a Lawson parking lot overnight.

